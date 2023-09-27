Times … and dates: September 28 to October 5, 2023

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening from Aug. 27 through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the Stone Bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday Sept. 28

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host Andrew Lipman, Associate Professor of History at Barnard College, for a lecture based on his award-winning book The Saltwater Frontier: Indians and the Contest for the American Coast in the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, members free at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Friday Sept. 29

Poets in Port

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Poets in Port series at the First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main St., Northport at 7:30 p.m. Featured poet will be Janet Wade who will speak with the audience about their process. The audience is then encouraged to bring their own poems. Free tickets via www.eventbrite.com.

Friday Night Face Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 11 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday Sept. 30

Morning Birdwatch and Architecture Tour

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its morning Birdwatch and Architecture Tours, led by the Museum’s director of curatorial affairs, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate in the early dawn hours when the grounds are closed but the birds are active. Each Birdwatch will feature aspects of the estate’s architectural history while participants view the Vanderbilt’s resident avian species and hear their calls and songs. Sturdy hiking footwear and binoculars are recommended. Tickets are $12 per person, free for members, at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Car Wash and Fall Plant Sale

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St.James will host a BSA Scout Troop 301 Fall fundraiser Car Wash and Fall Plant Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 631-584-5212.

Fall Yard Sale

Rescheduled from Sept. 23. Join the Yaphank Historical Society for its annual Fall Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Hawkins House, 4 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank. Featuring a large variety of crafts, collectibles, and household items. Rain date is Oct. 1. 631-924-4803, www.yaphankhistorical.org.

!Estamos! Symposium at the LIM

Join the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a one-day symposium featuring a varied group of artists and scholars with discussion revolving around the exhibition SOMOS/WE ARE: Latinx Artists of Long Island from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration fee is $12 adults, $10 students, seniors, LIM members; optional lunch $12. Register online at www.longislandmuseum.org/events.

Caumsett Hike

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road Huntington hosts a Traditional Nature Walk for adults from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. Explore the woods and tall grass meadows of the southern section of the park. $4 per person. Call 631-423- 1770 for reservations.

Port Jefferson Hill Climb

Rescheduled from Sept. 23. The Port Jefferson Conservancy will host a re-enactment of the 1910 Hill Climb from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come cheer on antique cars as they retrace the original Hill Climb course from the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson to the top of East Broadway followed by a car parade through the village. Gates open at 8 a.m. 631-238-2290, portjeff.com

Farmingville Fall Festival

The Farmingville Residents Association hosts a Fall Festival at its Farmers, Artisans & Friends Marketplace at Triangle Park, Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 45 vendors selling local produce, handmade and homemade items and flea market treasures, live music and more. Held rain or shine. 631-260-7411

PJS/ Terryville Family Fun Day

Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a Family Fun Day at the Train Car Park, corner of Route 347 and Route 112 in Port Jefferson from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Come celebrate local community, local business and good old family fun with a scarecrow contest, apple pie baking contest and performances by Neu Era Gymnastics, School of Rock and Backstage Studio of Dance. Free admission. 631-821-1313

Fish Hatchery Fall Festival

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Fall Festival Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with environmental exhibitors, kid’s fishing, music, games, live animal encounters, food and more. Rain date is Oct. 7. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children. 516-692-6768

Community Wide Yard Sale

Rescheduled from Sept. 23. Sound Beach Civic Association hosts its 3rd annual Community Wide Yard Sale as well as the second yearly coat drive at the Adopt-A-Spot, 30 New York Ave., Sound Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over a dozen households are participating. Stop by to find a hidden treasure and share the warmth with those less fortunate. The Sound Beach Fire Dept. will bring an engine/ambulance and set up a recruitment table as well as have raffle tickets and challenge coins you can buy. 631-744-6952.

Happy Harbor Day

Rescheduled from Sept. 23. The Village of Nissequogue and The Friends of Stony Brook Harbor will host Happy Harbor Day to raise awareness of Stony Brook Harbor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 555 Long Beach in Nissequogue. The day will include presentations by environmental and marine science experts, an aquarium touch tank, carnival games, music, art contest and more. Free admission. 631-862-7400

Family Fun Day in SB Village

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization and the Stony Brook Fire Department for Family Fun Day in Stony Brook Village along Main Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Fire Prevention Day and Open House event, touch a truck, vote for your favorite scarecrow, giveaways, raffles and much more. Free. 631-751-2244

Oktoberfest and Vendor Fair

St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church, 4 Woodville Road, Shoreham will hold an Oktoberfest and Vendor Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Do some shopping with vendors and then enjoy traditional German food (sauerbraten dinner, bratwurst) plus pretzels and beer while enjoying traditional music. Dine in or take out. 631-744-7730

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents a Superheroes of the Sky event from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about a Bald Eagle, our Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Fee is $10 per adult/$5 per child ages 11 and under. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Fall into Fun Carnival

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai celebrates the season with a Fall into Fun Carnival today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy rides, games and food in a beautiful park. Fireworks on Sept. 30. Free admission and parking. Pay per ride or purchase a bracelet. www.newtonshows.com, 631-403-4846

Bizarre Bazaar at the CAC

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will host the Bizarre Bazaar — a vintage, oddities, art, and alternative market featuring a curated selection from Long Islands best makers, pickers, and artists to kick off the Halloween season from noon to 5 p.m. Vegan food and beverages, treats, and snacks will also be available. The event is free and all ages are welcome. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Basket Raffle & Craft Fair

The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1370 Grundy Avenue, Holbrook will hold its annual Basket Raffle & Craft Fair today from noon to 6 p.m. and Oct. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature holiday décor and crafts, food and home baked goods for sale. Over 200 baskets will be raffled off on Sunday at the close of the Fair. Rain dates are Oct. 7 and 8. 631-588-7689

Northport FD Oktoberfest

Time to raise your steins! Northport Fire Department hosts its 4th annual Oktoberfest at the Fairgrounds at 2 Clipper Dr, Northport from 1 to 6 p.m. Enjoy a day filled with camaraderie, delicious German cuisine, music, and plenty of beer! Held rain or shine. Tickets are $65 at nfdoktoberfest.eventbrite.com

Author Talk at the LIMEHOF

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook welcomes author Steve Matteo for a book signing, discussion and Q&A event moderated by Tony Traguardo of his new book Act Naturally: The Beatles on Film from 3 to 4 p.m. The discussion event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

Vickie Solomon in concert

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai continues its UCC Steeple Showcase Concert Series with a concert by vocalist Vickie Solomon from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring a chair, a snack and sit back and relax! Concert is in the church parking lot, inside if it is raining. 631-473-1582.

Coram FD Oktoberfest

Coram Fire Department Truck Company’s headquarters, 303 Middle Country Road will host its 16th annual Oktoberfest at 5 p.m. Come and enjoy the best authentic German cuisine while you indulge in a fine selection of ice-cold German beer on tap or sip fine wine with good friends. Live music starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $50. Call 631-732-5733.

Sunday Oct. 1

Fall into Fun Carnival

Basket Raffle & Craft Fair

Thunderbird & Ford Car Show

The Long Island Thunderbird Club and Thunderbird Owners of New York present the 17th annual Thunderbird & All Ford Car Show at the Key Food Shopping Center, 58 Indian Head Rd., Kings Park on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 8. Portion of proceeds benefits Building Homes for Heroes. Free for spectators. 631-724-3756, longislandthunderbirds.godaddysites.com

Soles for All Souls Race

Ready, get set, go! All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook hosts its 15th annual Soles for All Souls 5K Run/2K Walk starting at 9 a.m. Come race or walk through the beautiful tree lined streets of Stony Brook Village. All proceeds from the race will be dedicated to making the church handicapped accessible. Award ceremony with medal presentations and prizes immediately following race. To register, visit active.com or register on the day of the race at the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook at 7:30 a.m. 631-655-7798

Lions Club Car Show

Rescheduled from Sept. 24. The Port Jefferson Lions Club invites the community to its 2nd annual judged Car Show at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by The Fabulous 50s & 60s Nostalgia Car Club, the event will feature food, music, raffles and vendors with over 14 trophy classes plus a special people’s choice trophy decided by YOUR vote. Proceeds will sponsor a guide dog for the blind. 631-680-7212

Bead and Jewelry Festival

Truly a jeweler’s dream come true, the Long Island Bead and Jewelry Festival heads to IBEW Local 25 Banquet Center, 370 Motor Parkway, Hauppauge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nearly every style of bead and stone imaginable will be available for retail and wholesale purchase. Admission is $5.

St. James Day

St. James Chamber of Commerce presents St. James Day, a street fair along Lake Avenue in St. James (between Woodlawn and Railroad Avenues) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy festival food, music, vendors, entertainment and much more. 631-584-8510.

Huntington Village Art Walk

The Huntington Village Art Walk, a self-guided tour of the new exhibits at the museums and galleries, in the Village of Huntington, returns from noon to 5 p.m. This year’s Art Walk will feature Huntington Art Center, Huntington Arts Council, Heckscher Museum of Art, Spotlight, Digho Arts, Industry, fotofoto gallery, bj spoke gallery, Huntington Public Library, and Huntington Historical Society. Free admission. No registration required. 631-380-3230, www.heckscher.org.

Evan & James in concert

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes Evan & James in concert at 1:30 p.m. Enjoy this local acoustic duo covering classic rock from the 60s and 70s. Open to all. Registration is required as seating is limited. Call 631-928-1212 to reserve your seat.

Monday Oct. 2

SHS Fall Lecture

Join the Smithtown Historical Society for a Fall Lecture at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker Larry Wolff, an expert on old Hollywood and classic television, will discuss the facts and fun behind the making of the funniest horror film of all time, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, and how it was almost never filmed! The presentation will include clips from the film, an autograph, memorabilia and a book display for the audience to peruse. Light refreshments will be served. Free. No registration required. 631-265-6768

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org. 631-423-7610.

Country Jukebox concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with a Country Jukebox concert at 8 p.m. Rosin up your bow and get ready for a toe-tapping evening filled with the glory of country music stretching from classics of the 1950s all the way up to the hottest contemporary hits with a salute to Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Tammy Wynette, Rascal Flatts, George Jones, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Carrie Underwood and more. Tickets are $45. 631-261-2900, www.engemantheater.com.

Tuesday Oct. 3

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by FiZ, a guitarist and singer of pop, soul and jazz with a warm mellowing sound, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Forever Simon & Garfunkel

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with a tribute concert to Simon & Garfunkel at 8 p.m. Sean Altman & Jack Skuller of Forever Simon & Garfunkel lead the audience on a journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and the best of Paul Simon’s solo career. Iconic songs include “The Sound Of Silence,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Mrs. Robinson,”and many more. Tickets are $45. 631-261-2900, www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday Oct. 4

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 25. Check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. 631-929-3500

History of PJS and Terryville lecture

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a program titled What’s In A Name? History of Port Jefferson Station and Terryville at 7 p.m. Join Jack Smith to explore 150 years of local history in the areas of Cumsewogue, Terryville, Echo, and Port Jefferson Station with photos, maps, and more. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 to reserve your seat.

Thursday Oct. 5

Women’s EXPO

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach presents its annual Women’s EXPO from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A showcase and a marketplace for Long Island women entrepreneurs, the indoor event will feature over 80 exhibitors who create or distribute a variety of products, including jewelry, pottery, soaps, food and more. The indoor event is a great opportunity to support local women entrepreneurs while shopping for holiday gift giving. Free admission. 631-585-9393, www.womensexpoli.org See more on page B5.

NHS Lecture

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a lecture titled Coming Out Day with Northport author and artist Greg Fox at 6 p.m. Fox will speak about his experiences in Northport which led to the creation of his widely successful comic series, Kyle’s Bed & Breakfast. Centered around the town of Northport, Kyle’s Bed & Breakfast is the world’s only comic strip about a gay bed and breakfast. Copies of Kyle’s Bed & Breakfast will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served. This is a free event. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Circus heads to Lake Grove

Cirque Italia opens under the white and blue big top tent at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove tonight at 7:30 and runs through Oct. 15. This high-octane show features master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death! Suitable for all ages. For tickets and more information, visit the box office on site or go to www.cirqueitalia.com.

Film

‘We Dare to Dream’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of We Dare to Dream, about the dramatic challenges faced by refugee athletes who competed for a place in the 2020 Olympic Games, at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Preceded by a special concert featuring pianist and composter Jacqueline Schwab at First United Methodist Church, 603 Main St., Port Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker via Zoom will be Director Waad Al-Kateab. Tickets to concert and film are $15; film only is $10 at the door. www.portjeffersondocumentaryseries.com.

Theater

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org. See review on page B17.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beautiful’

Main stage theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from Sept. 14 to Oct. 29. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, the show takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Tickets range from $85 to $95. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Smoker’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St., Port Jefferson presents Totally True Things, a solo storytelling show series produced by Lifestage, Inc. that will feature award-winning artists sharing true stories that focus on mental health issues, beginning with Smoker, written and performed by Bob Brader, on Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. John Martin from the Suffolk County Office Of Health Education will join Brader and the show director Suzanne Bachner for a talkback Q&A facilitated by host/producer Jude Treder-Wolff following the performance. Tickets are $20 online at Eventbrite, $25 at the door.

‘Antigone Now: A Short Drama’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present Antigone Now: A Short Drama by Melissa Cooper in Theatre 119, Islip Arts Building Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother. This contemporary response to the myth of Antigone brings powerful, modern prose to an ancient and universal story. *Mature Content General admission: $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets call 631-451-4163.

Northport One-Act Play Festival

Northport Plays presents the 14th Annual Northport One-Act Play Festival at The Playhouse at St Paul’s, 270 Main St, Northport, from October 6 to 8. Ten new plays will be performed in two different programs. Go to www.NorthportPlays.com for details and tickets. 631-223-8053

‘An Inspector Calls’

Minstrel Players, Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport presents J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls from Oct. 14 to 22. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 516-361-7232 or email [email protected]

