Let’s Eat: Is soup a meal? In this case it is Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCookingFood & Drink by Heidi Sutton - November 27, 2022 0 3 Split Pea Soup By Heidi Sutton In Seinfeld‘s infamous episode #93, “The Soup,” Jerry is gifted a brand new Armani suit by fellow comedian Kenny Bania. In return, Jerry agrees to take Kenny out for a meal. When Kenny only orders soup, the two debate whether soup actually constitutes a meal and if Jerry is now obligated to take Kenny out to dinner for a second time. If Kenny had ordered one of the following soups (instead of consommé), Jerry would’ve been off the hook. Hearty, delicious and perfect for this chilly weather, these recipes have remained popular in my family through the years and I’m sure your family will love them too. Split Pea Soup Split Pea Soup YIELD: Makes 8 servings INGREDIENTS: 1 tablespoon oil (canola or vegetable) 3 carrots, thinly sliced 2 stalks of celery, thinly sliced 1 Russet potato peeled and cubed 1 onion, diced 1 clove of garlic, minced 1 bay leaf 1 teaspoon marjoram 1 ham bone with fat cut off 1 bag of green split peas 1/2 cup cooked diced ham 4 cups reduced salt chicken broth 4 cups water DIRECTIONS: In a 5 quart pot, heat oil and saute carrots celery, potato and onion for 10minutes. Add garlic, saute 1 minute. Add bay leaf, marjoram, ham bone and split peas. Add chicken broth and water and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Remove ham bone, cool, cut off meat and add to soup. Add diced ham. Serve with French bread or baked sweet potato fries. Pasta, Sausage and Bean Soup YIELD: Makes 8 servings INGREDIENTS: 2 tablespoons oil One pound Italian sausages, casings removed . 1/2 cup chopped onions 1 tablespoon chopped garlic 1 celery stalk with leaves, sliced 1 teaspoon dried basil 1 1/2 cups sliced carrots 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary 1/4 teaspoon crushed dried red pepper flakes (optional) 5 cups canned chicken broth 1 14 1/2 ounce can diced tomatoes 1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed 3/4 cup elbow macaroni Salt and pepper to taste DIRECTIONS: Heat oil in a 6 quart Dutch Oven. Add sausages, and saute until beginning to brown, breaking up with back of spoon, about 5 minutes. Add onions, garlic, celery, basil, carrots, rosemary, and red pepper. Saute until vegetables begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Add broth, tomatoes with their juices and beans. Bring soup to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Add elbow macaroni and simmer until tender, about 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with cheesy garlic bread. Beef Barley Soup Beef Barley Soup YIELD: Makes 6 servings INGREDIENTS: 2 tablespoons oil About 1 lb of beef shank cross cut 3 large carrots, sliced 3 celery stalks, sliced 1 onion, sliced 8 oz. mushrooms, sliced 1 Russet potato, cut into cubes 1/3 cup barley 1/2 teaspoon oregano 4 cups of reduced salt beef broth 1 cup hot water 1/2 package of frozen, chopped spinach Salt to taste DIRECTIONS: In a 5 quart pot, heat oil, add the beef and brown well on both sides. Remove to plate and let cool. Cut meat into very small juices; save the bone. In the same pot, cook all vegetables until slightly softened. Return the meat and bone, add barley, oregano, beef broth and water. Simmer until meat is tender, about 45 minutes. Add spinach, cook 10 more minutes. Remove bone. Taste and add salt if needed. Serve with cornbread muffins.