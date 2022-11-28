Wanted for Smithtown Grand Larceny and Auto Stripping

Photo from SCPD
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are
seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole tires and rims in
Smithtown in September.

Three men stole eight sets of tires and rims from two 2022 Cadillacs at King O’Rourke
Cadillac, located at 756 Smithtown Bypass, on September 5 between 12:30 a.m. and 1
a.m. The property was valued at approximately $9,600.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an
arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime
Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app
which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or
Crime Alert online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

