Wanted for Smithtown Grand Larceny and Auto Stripping Police & Fire by Press Release - November 28, 2022 0 4 1 of 4 Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Photo from SCPD Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole tires and rims in Smithtown in September. Three men stole eight sets of tires and rims from two 2022 Cadillacs at King O’Rourke Cadillac, located at 756 Smithtown Bypass, on September 5 between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. The property was valued at approximately $9,600. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or Crime Alert online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.