Farmingdale Dalers derail Ward Melville Patriots SportsVillage Times Herald by Bill Landon - November 27, 2022

Ward Melville football's journey to the Long Island Championship game was an unlikely one, where the Patriots concluded their regular season with a 5-3 record then peaked in post-season play. Ward Melville picked off Whitman in the opening round of the playoffs, took down previously unbeaten William Floyd, 14-7, Nov. 12 and eliminated Longwood a week later for their first Suffolk County Championship in 35 years. The Patriots in uncharted territory looked to make history at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium Saturday, Nov. 26, where they faced the Daler's of Farmingdale (11-0) in the Long Island Championship game. In the opening minute of the second period Ward Melville quarterback Andrew Belli hit Brody Morgan on a diving touchdown catch covering 35 yards to make it a one score game, but Farmingdale surged ahead to take a 28-14 lead into the halftime break. After two unanswered Farmingdale touchdowns Belli punched in on short yardage for the score but it was too little too late as the Patriots fell to Farmingdale, 42-20.