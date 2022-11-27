Port Jeff’s International Club shares hope and kindness CommunityCookingEducationKidsPort Times Record by Press Release - November 27, 2022 0 55 International Club students create a meal. Photo courtesy PJSD The students in the Port Jefferson School District’s International Club took a recipe including garlic, onions, carrots, chopped meat and pasta, then sprinkled heaps of kindness into the mix. The finished meal was delivered to the residents of Hope House in Port Jefferson. The students and advisers, Kristin Britt and Jennifer Walling, will continue to provide a meal each month to Hope House. “To be able to do this for a local organization that helps people with compassion and care is so worthwhile for our students to be involved with,” Walling said. “Helping those right in our community gives us all hope for a more thoughtful future.”