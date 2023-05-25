Let’s Eat: Get ready to fire up the grill this Memorial Day weekend

By Heidi Sutton

Memorial Day is the official start of grilling season. The weather is finally warm, making it the perfect occasion for a large celebratory gathering.

This holiday, step it up a notch by making juicy, flavorful grilled lamb burgers served with traditional bbq sides including potato salad and corn. The meal pairs well with an El Capitán, a signature spring cocktail often served at Mirabelle Restaurant in Stony Brook.

Grilled Lamb Burgers

YIELD: Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 pounds ground lamb

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Spread:

2/3 cup full-fat Greek yogurt

1 clove raw garlic, grated

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salad:

1 small English cucumber, thinly sliced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons chopped flat leaf parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1/4 cup microgreens

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 teaspoons olive oil

4 brioche buns

1 medium tomato, sliced into rounds

DIRECTIONS:

Divide lamb into four parts, 6 ounces each, and shape into rounds slightly larger than buns. Place covered in refrigerator, 1 hour.

To make yogurt sauce: In small bowl, mix yogurt, garlic, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard; refrigerate until ready to assemble burgers.

To make salad: In medium bowl, mix cucumber, onions, parsley, mint leaves, dill, microgreens, lemon juice, lemon zest and olive oil; refrigerate until ready to assemble burgers.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat with direct and indirect zones. Salt patties then add to grill, cooking about 6 minutes on each side until internal temperature reaches 150 F. As patties near this temperature, or start to brown, move to indirect zone to regulate doneness. Transfer to plate and let rest about 5 minutes.

To build the burgers, add a dollop of yogurt spread to bottom buns. Top each with tomato slice, lamb burger, herb salad and top bun.

El Capitán

Recipe courtesy of Mirabelle Restaurant

YIELD: Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ oz Casamigos tequila

1 oz fresh grapefruit juice

½ oz fresh lime juice

½ oz rosemary simple syrup

Salt rim

Garnish with a torched grapefruit twist & rosemary sprig

DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients to an ice filled mixing glass. shake thoroughly and strain over a large ice cube in salt rimmed rocks glass, torch grapefruit peel and garnish with rosemary sprig.