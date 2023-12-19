Let’s Eat: Call together loved ones with Gingerbread Cookies

By Heidi Sutton

A true holiday celebration calls for sharing moments with loved ones and creating memories that can last a lifetime. Crafting a sweet dessert to cap off the festivities is a perfect way to come together in the kitchen and enjoy the moment with those who matter most.

These Gingerbread Cookies made with C&H sugar can be a hallmark holiday treat that allow kids to help in the process. Once they’re out of the oven, ask little ones to help decorate the festive and delightful cookies.

Gingerbread Cookies

Recipe courtesy of Bernice Baran

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 24 cookies

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup C&H® Dark Brown Sugar

1 large egg

1/4 cup molasses

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

royal icing

Directions:

In large bowl of electric mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar about 2 minutes on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add egg and molasses; mix until well incorporated.

In separate bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Use mixer on low speed to add to butter mixture until combined and dough is formed.

Divide dough in half, wrap with plastic film and refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 F and line baking sheets with parchment paper.

Flour clean work surface. Roll dough 1/8-1/4 inches thick. Cut out shapes with desired cookie cutters.

Transfer cookies to lined baking sheets and bake 10-12 minutes, or until firm. Let cookies cool on baking sheets 2-3 minutes then transfer to cooling rack. Cool completely.

Decorate cookies with royal icing.