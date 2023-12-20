Four people arrested for selling marijuana products

Suffolk County Police arrested four people on December 20 for selling marijuana products from their Huntington Station and Melville businesses.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of marijuana and vape products during which 11 businesses were checked for compliance with the law and violations were found at four.

The following people were charged with Unlawful Sale of Cannabis:

• Zakir Raees, 30, of New Hyde Park, an employee of Rollies Smoke Shop IV, located at 278 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station.

• Rahul Ranbir, 21, of Jamaica, Queens, an employee of Rollies Convenience & Smoke Shop III, located at 144 West Hills Road, Huntington Station.

• Zakara Almasawa, 22, of Westbury, an employee of Joe Joe Smoke Shop, located at 212 Depot Road, Huntington Station.

• Malik Islam, 26, of Hicksville, an employee of Cigar House, located at 594 Walt Whitman Road, Melville.

All four men were released on Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear in First District

Court in Central Islip on a later date.