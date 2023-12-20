Lake Ronkonkoma man kills himself after shooting at police

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man shot at police and then killed himself at his Lake Ronkonkoma home on Dec. 20.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an intoxicated and suicidal man with a handgun inside a home, located at 26 Wiggins St., at 8:58 a.m.

Shortly after police arrival, Pedro Laureano, a resident of the home, exited the house and exchanged gunfire with an officer. The man retreated and barricaded himself in the home. A short while later, police heard gunshots and Emergency Service Section officers made entry into the home where they found Laureano, 55, dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide Section detectives at 631-852- 6392. The New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified.