Wanted for Huntington Station Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store in December.

Two men allegedly stole three pairs of sunglasses from LensCrafters, located at 160 Walt Whitman Road, on December 13 at approximately 8 p.m. The sunglasses were valued at approximately $300.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.