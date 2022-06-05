Legislator Sarah Anker and New York Sea Grant to host live webinar on coastal erosion

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker, in conjunction with New York Sea Grant, will host a public presentation for homeowners on coastal erosion on June 9 at 7:30 p.m.. The informational session will discuss erosion, the recession of bluffs and shorelines, rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and disturbances caused by the changing climate.

“As erosion has impacted many residents in my district, it has become necessary to empower coastal homeowners with the knowledge to stay prepared for any disturbances and changes ahead,” said Legislator Anker. “I would like to thank New York Sea Grant for their partnership as well as their many contributions toward public safety and education throughout their many years of research and service.”

The event will feature speakers from New York Sea Grant, including Elizabeth Hornstein, who specializes in Sustainable and Resilient Communities. She will discuss her work with the Long Island Sound community to anticipate and address erosion caused by the changing climate. In addition, New York State Sea Grant’s Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist Kathleen Fallon will be presenting on erosion, recession of land, and options for mitigation.

This presentation will be held via Zoom at 7:30pm on Thursday, June 9th. Please use this link https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkcu-qrTgoE9ZJRR7H7KVmGLwF6aTmMXDJ to register for the event. To receive additional information, please call Legislator Anker’s office at 631-854-1600.