Legislator Bontempi secures key funding for Vanderbilt Mansion, Museum and Planetarium

1 of 3

At the April 12th general meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature, Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (Centerport) sponsored legislation that secured much-needed funding for critical repairs and improvements at the historic Vanderbilt Mansion, Museum and Planetarium.

“We are so lucky to have this cultural and educational resource in Suffolk County. The Vanderbilt is frequented by countless schoolchildren each year and tourists of all ages from near and far. Keeping up with the maintenance ensures that we can continue to deliver its wonderful programs, while simultaneously avoiding greater costs down the road,” said Bontempi.

Soon after being elected, Bontempi learned of the specific needs of the facility when she met on site with its executive director, Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan. Although the grounds were an impressive sight to behold, it was clear that its components were showing their age. The funding, sponsored by Bontempi, addresses new seating, carpeting and kiosks at the planetarium, improvements to thwart water intrusion affecting numerous buildings, and a new boiler for the mansion.

“Like many tourist attractions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vanderbilt felt the economic pinch,” said Bontempi. “These improvements will play an important role in the museum’s recovery and future.”

To learn more about the Vanderbilt Mansion, Museum and Planetarium, please visit its website at: https://www.vanderbiltmuseum.org/.