Legendary trumpeter Warren Vaché returns to the Jazz Loft March 9

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook welcomes back Jazz trumpet player Warren Vaché and his Quartet on Thursday, March 9 at 7 p.m. Joining Vaché will be Dean Johnson (bass), Dan Pugach (drums), and Wayne Sabella (piano).

Vaché is known to span across multiple styles of Jazz and has played in polka bands, Dixieland bands, big dance bands, Broadway pit bands, small Jazz groups and more. He studied with trumpeter Pee Wee Erwin and has a degree in music education from Montclair State College. Absorbing all types of music, Vaché’s inspirations and heroes include Louis Armstrong, Roy Eldridge, Bobby Hackett, Fats Navarro, Tom Harrell, and others.

Vaché commonly dueted with saxophonist Houston Person, who has been a frequent performer at the Jazz Loft. His career has been filled with countless performances such as with Benny Goodman’s band, making film appearances, composing soundtracks, and presently has a busy schedule of recording, worldwide festival appearances, club dates, Broadway shows, and is a dedicated educator and author. In his 40-year career, he has released over 35 albums as a band leader and appeared in many other musician’s recordings as a sideman.

“We are thrilled to have Warren Vaché once again perform again at the Jazz Loft,” says President and Founder Tom Manuel. “It’s a unique opportunity for Jazz Loft fans to hear a true legend.”

Displayed in the museum is a Warren Vaché exhibit that guests can view.

Tickets are available for purchase ($15, $20, $25, $30) at www.thejazzloft.org