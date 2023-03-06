Free breast cancer screening event heads to East Northport March 10

Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District), in conjunction with The Salvation Army, is hosting the Stony Brook Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography Van in East Northport. The free breast cancer-screening event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport.

Stony Brook University Cancer Center operates and staffs the mobile van, which was made possible through more than $3 million from the New York State Department of Health. The van provides convenient access to all women in our area to ensure that women on Long Island get the information they need to protect themselves from breast cancer.

This event is for women forty and older who have not had a mammogram in the past year. An appointment is necessary so all who are interested should call 631-638-4135 to schedule an appointment. For more information on the Stony Brook Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography Van, residents can visit cancer.stonybrookmedicine.edu/Patients/MammoVan.

According to information provided by Stony Brook Cancer Center, most screenings are no cost since the cost of mammograms are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and almost all insurance companies. Any resident who has no insurance will be referred to the New York State Cancer Services Program, which may cover the cost of an exam.

In New York State, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women. Mammograms and breast cancer screenings can detect cancer at early stages, when it is often the most treatable.

“Early detection is the best way to combat and beat breast cancer and that makes access to no-cost screenings so critical. I thank Stony Brook University and the Salvation Army for partnering with us to provide this helpful preventive care and urge all in our community who can benefit to attend this event,” said Senator Mattera.

For more information on this important event, including eligibility requirements, information for day of visit and directions to the event, please visit Senator Mattera’s website at mattera.nysenate.gov.