Human remains found at Smith Point County Park

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are conducting an investigation after human remains were found on the beach at Smith Point County Park in Shirley on March 6.

Smith Point County Park employees called 911 at 1:35 p.m. after a woman reported to them she had

located what appeared to be a human bone. Police responded and located the bone in the sand. The remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine

the cause of death and to make an identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.