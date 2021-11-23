Leg. Nick Caracappa recognizes security guards at Newfield High School CommunityEducationGovernmentTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - November 23, 2021 0 3 Legislator Caracappa poses with security guards from Newfield High School in Selden Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa recently visited Newfield High School to recognize seven security guards who were instrumental in apprehending an intruder on school grounds. Legislator Caracappa poses with security guard from Newfield High School in Selden On September 23, 2021 at approximately 10:49 A.M., security guards reported that an unknown male entered onto school grounds apparently to confront a student just outside of the school doors. The security guards confronted the man who acted aggressively, in such a way that they believed the man might be armed with a gun. The man fled, and the security guards started to chase the man who escaped over a fence and into the surrounding neighborhood. Notifications were made to the Suffolk County Police, and four surrounding schools, Newfield High School, Selden Middle School, Jericho Elementary, and North Coleman Elementary School were all placed on lockdown. At 11:10 A.M. the subject was apprehended by Police Officers in the woods just north of 153 North Coleman Road, Centereach. An extensive search by multiple canine units was conducted from the Newfield High School to the apprehension location with negative results for any firearm; however, two knives were located where the subject jumped over a fence. At 12:35pm the lockdown was lifted, and nobody was injured during the incident. “I am happy to recognize the efforts of these men; Michael Banks, Frank Crocitto, Matt Finelli, Emmanuel Rancy, Anthony Rivera, Russ Scott and John Webber,” stated Caracappa. “Their keen efforts helped ensure the safety of students and staff, and were instrumental in assisting the police with the apprehension of the intruder. My gratitude goes to Newfield High School’s Principal, Scott Graviano and his heroic security guards for their dedication to public safety.”