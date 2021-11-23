The Jazz Loft announces December line-up Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsMusicVillage Times Herald by Press Release - November 23, 2021 0 10 Photo from The Jazz Loft The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the following events in December: Wed. 12/1 Young at Heart: It’s the Holidays 1 PM The Jazz Loft Trio will perform holiday music at the themed monthly series designed for those who like their jazz in the afternoon. Tickets: $10 Wed. 12/1. Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM. Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5 Thurs. 12/2 Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite & Holiday Music 7 PM 12/2, 12/3, 12/4 Fri. 12/3 & 2 PM 12/4 Sat. 12/4 The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band performs Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Allan Harris, a soulful jazz vocalist, recording artist and guitarist joins the Band for holiday music. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free Tues. 12/7 Nikhil Bartolomeo, Antonio Ciacca DMA Recitals 7 PM The Jazz Loft will host two Doctor Of Music recitals. Nikhil Bartolomeo is a clarinetist and saxophonist. He will perform works of Barber, Blake, Bunch, D’Rivera and Smith. The Antonio Ciacca Quartet features DMA student Antonio Ciacca on piano, Andy Farber on tenor sax, Jennifer Vincent on bass and Michele Carletti on drums. Nikhil and Antonio are students in the Stony Brook University Jazz Studies Department. Tickets are $10 and admission is free for SBU students and staff Wed. 12/8 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8PM. Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5 Wed. 12/15. Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM. Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5 Thurs. 12/16 Bad Little Big Band Holiday Show 7 PM The 12 member Bad Little Big Band led by pianist Rich Iacona will perform music of the season. Vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free Friday 12/17 Ray Anderson’s Seasonal Solstice Party 7 PM Acclaimed trombonist Ray Anderson is known to push the limits of his instrument. His performances are always spirited and fun. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free Sat. 12/18 Interplay Jazz Orchestra’s Family Show 1PM The 17 member Interplay Jazz Orchestra performs a family friendly afternoon holiday show. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free Sat. 12/18 Tom Manuel’s Eggnog Romp 6 PM Cornetist and Jazz Loft founder, Tom Manuel leads his ensemble of musicians in performing music of the season. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free Wed. 12/22 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM. Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5 Thurs. 12/23 Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite & Holiday Music. 7 PM The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band performs Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. Grammy winning vocalist Nicole Zuraitis joins the band for holiday music. Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free Wed. 12/29 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7 PM The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM. Tickets: Arrive at 7 PM $10, Arrive at 8 PM $5 For tickets, call 751-1895 or visit www,thejazzloft.org. Please note: The Jazz Loft will be closed in January to line up the great music it will be presenting in 2022. Have a happy and safe holiday season and listen to a lot of live music!