Shoreham recreation center to host DIY Paint Party

The Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center, Defense Hill Road & Route 25A, Shoreham will host a DIY Paint Party on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join them for a fun evening out with The Crafty Bean Boutique and make q beautiful mini Christmas tree sign set. All supplies needed are included to make this unique sign and can be painted in 25 different color options. Measurements Include: Larger Tree – 10″ tall Small Trees 9.5" tall Merry Christmas banner 13" wide $40.00 per participant *Call 631-744-2601 to register by Monday, Nov. 29.