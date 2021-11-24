Shoreham recreation center to host DIY Paint Party

Shoreham recreation center to host DIY Paint Party

by -
0 24

The Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center, Defense Hill Road & Route 25A, Shoreham will host a DIY Paint Party on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Join them for a fun evening out with The Crafty Bean Boutique and make q beautiful mini Christmas tree sign set. All supplies needed are included to make this unique sign and can be painted in 25 different color options.

Measurements Include:
Larger Tree – 10″ tall
Small Trees 9.5” tall
Merry Christmas banner 13” wide

$40.00 per participant 

*Call 631-744-2601 to register by Monday, Nov. 29.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 36

0 39

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply