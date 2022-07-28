Last two chances to see ‘Puss-In-Boots’ at Theatre Three

1 of 9

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for one of its last two performances of “Puss-In-Boots,” a hilarious musical re-telling of a boy and his ingenious feline on July 29 and July 30 at 11 a.m. When Christopher inherits his father’s clever cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond and learns that faith comes from within. $10 per person. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.