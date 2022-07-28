Wanted for Commack grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in Commack in June.
Two men allegedly stole approximately $4,200 worth of fragrances, from Ulta Beauty, located at 78 Veterans Memorial Highway, on June 2. The fled in a white Honda SUV with New Jersey license plates.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.