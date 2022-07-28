Osprey platform disk installed at West Meadow Beach

On July 19, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich was at West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook to announce PSEG Long Island’s installation of an Osprey platform disk atop a utility pole on Trustees Road.

The platform was installed to accommodate a pair of ospreys that chose the pole to build a nest upon but constantly caused a disruption of electric service.

“The story of the osprey nest at the West Meadow Nature Preserve proves the adage that you can’t fight Mother Nature,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

“The first few attempts at nest building by this pair of ospreys resulted in blown fuses on the pole, and PSEGLI made several attempts to introduce elements of “hostile architecture” to discourage them from further attempts. The ospreys’ persistence paid off, and finally PSEGLI decided to install a raised platform on top of the pole which would permit the birds to safely build their structure without damaging the electrical service. The nest has been rebuilt and we look forward to this breeding pair’s return to West Meadow after their migration,” he said.

“It is so important that we find the balance between our use of the land and the preservation of this beautiful coast. To enjoy but also protect areas with unique ecology like that of West Meadow Beach and Creek. The installation of this platform for the Osprey’s Nest is a perfect example of how we can be more understanding and appreciative of the natural space we share. Let it be an inspiration for a trend of positive impact,” said Nicole Pocchiare, Town of Brookhaven Environmental Educator.

Many people assisted in the effort to maintain the nest in its present location, including Peter Fontaine, Town of Brookhaven Division of Environmental Protection Senior Analyst; John Turner, Town of Brookhaven Division of Environmental Protection Senior Analyst; Elaine Maas, Board of Directors, Four Harbors Audubon Society; and Lisanne Altmann and the installation crew from PSEG Lonf Island.