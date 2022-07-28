Wanted for Lake Grove grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly used a stolen credit card in Lake Grove in May.

A woman reported her wallet containing credit and debit cards was stolen out of her pocketbook while shopping at Trader Joe’s, located at 2085 Smith Haven Plaza, at approximately 11 a.m. on May 7. Later that day, one of the credit cards was allegedly charged $4,000 by two women and a man at Apple, located inside the Smith Haven Mall.