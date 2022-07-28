Friday Night Face-Off returns to Theatre Three July 29

Get ready for a night of laughter! Theatre Three, 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson, will host a Friday Night Face-Off on the Second Stage on July 29 at 10:30 p.m. Friday Night Face Off is Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship!! Think “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” on about a dozen Redbulls and completely uncensored!

Beer, wine and other refreshments will be served and there is never a drink minimum. Recommended for audiences 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door only.