Celebrate Jim Henson’s birthday with a journey into his magical Labyrinth when the 1986 fantasy-adventure returns to select cinemas nationwide on Sept. 12, 13 and 15 in celebration of its 35th anniversary, courtesy of Fathom Events and Sony Pictures.

Labyrinth tells the story of fifteen-year-old girl, Sarah (Jennifer Connelly), who, frustrated with babysitting on yet another weekend nigh, secretly wishes that her baby brother, Toby, would be taken away by Goblins. When little Toby actually disappears, Sarah must follow him into a fantastical world to rescue him from the Goblin King (David Bowie). Guarding his castle is the labyrinth itself, a twisted maze of deception, populated with outrageous characters and unknown dangers. To get through it in time to save Toby, Sarah befriends the Goblins, in hopes that their loyalty isn’t just another illusion in a place where nothing is as it seems! Rated PG.

The movie will be preceded by a brief featurette entitled “The Henson Legacy” where Jennifer Connelly and the Henson family talk about the art of puppetry and the magic of Jim Henson, along with a visit to the “Center for Puppetry Arts” featuring The Jim Henson Collection and over 100 puppets from Labyrinth!

Screenings will be held at AMC Stony Brook 17 on Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sept. 13 and 15 at 7 p.m.; and at Island Cinema de Lux in Holtsville on Sept, 12 at 3 and 7 p.m. and Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.