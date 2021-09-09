Video: Creamy Chocolate Mousse recipe

A Memory-Making Mousse

Some of the best memories throughout life stick with you forever as you play them over and over in your head and smile, thinking fondly of those times.

A lot of these good memories are centered around laughs, great conversation and irresistible, mouthwatering food. Family events such as wedding showers or Mother’s Day, or the first day of spring after a bitter winter, can be reasons to celebrate and indulge in something out of the ordinary.

This Dreamy Chocolate Mousse can make those special memories just a little bit sweeter. It’s rich, decadent and full of scrumptious chocolate flavor. Topped with whipped cream and shaved chocolate, it’s the perfect addition to almost any special occasion.

It works as a dessert after a meal or just a special treat. It can be served at a big event or simply a Sunday afternoon at home.

Find more sweet treat recipes at Culinary.net.

Dreamy Chocolate Mousse

YIELD: Serves: 4 to 8

INGREDIENTS:

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped, plus chocolate shavings (optional)

40 large marshmallows

2 1/4 cups heavy cream, divided

DIRECTION:

In large bowl, combine chopped chocolate, marshmallows and 1/2 cup heavy cream. Microwave 2 minutes on high, or until marshmallows are melted. Let mixture cool 1 hour.

Using mixer, whip 1 3/4 cups heavy cream until soft peaks form. Reserve and refrigerate 1/2 cup whipped cream for topping.

In cooled chocolate mixture, fold in 2 cups whipped cream until combined. Add remaining whipped cream and mix until combined.

Spoon mousse into ramekins. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.

To serve, top with 1/2 cup reserved whipped cream and sprinkle with shaved chocolate, if desired.

See video of recipe here.