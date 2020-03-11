L.I. Against Domestic Violence receives $9,000 grant from United Way

L.I. Against Domestic Violence recently received a $9,000 Community Partner grant from United Way of Long Island.

The funding will support education and prevention programs for at-risk youth and community members of Suffolk County, as well as provide self-sufficiency and health resources for the survivors the agency serves.

“LIADV is very grateful to be a community partner with the United Way and to benefit from the generosity of donors. This funding allows us to reach youth, giving them tools to make healthy relationship choices. The program is vital to ending relationship violence,” said Colleen Merlo, executive director of L.I. Against Domestic Violence.

“We couldn’t do the work that we do without our community partner agencies and the contributions they make to the residents of Long Island,” said Theresa A. Regnante, president and CEO of United Way of Long Island. “By providing funding to these organizations, it shows that they meet the highest standards of excellence in the not-for-profit sector.”

To learn more about L.I. Against Domestic Violence, visit www.liadv.org.