Croxley’s Ale House in Smithtown closes

Croxley’s Ale House, 155 W. Main St. in Smithtown has closed its doors. The announcement was made on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Feb. 20. “Regretfully, after ten wonderful years, Croxley’s Smithtown has closed its doors. We are very grateful to our amazing staff and our loyal customers. We hope to one day return to this great town but until then we look forward to serving you at our other locations.” The restaurant, which opened in 2012, featured a beer garden and specialized in German beers and dishes. Remaining locations include Farmingdale, Rockville Centre, Franklin Square and Brooklyn.