Kings Park parade returns to Main Street

Kings Park residents’ eyes were smiling as the hamlet’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned to Main Street. Last year the event couldn’t be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds lined the streets to view the parade, many wearing green and waving the Irish flag.

Led by grand marshals Charlie Gardner and Diane Gardner Howell, the parade featured bagpipe and school bands, Irish step dancers, police officers and firefighters from Kings Park and surrounding areas, representatives from various civic associations and businesses, and more.