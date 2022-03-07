Kings Park parade returns to Main Street

Kings Park parade returns to Main Street

Participants in the Kings Park 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 5. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A participant in the Kings Park 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 5. Photo by Rita J. Egan
All dressed up for the Kings Park 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
State Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick, Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, State Senator Mario Mattera and county Comptroller John Kennedy stop for a picture during the Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 5. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim talks to the crowd at the Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade, Photo by Rita J. Egan
Grand marshals Charlie and Diane Gardner during the Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Ready for the parade, a little one shows off her Irish flag. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Grand Marshals Charlie Gardner, second from left, and Diane Gardner, second from right, chat with friends before the Kings Park St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
State Senator Mario Mattera, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, state assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick and Smithtown Town Clerk Vincent Puleo get ready to line up for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Kings Park. Photo by Rita J. Egan

Kings Park residents’ eyes were smiling as the hamlet’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned to Main Street. Last year the event couldn’t be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Hundreds lined the streets to view the parade, many wearing green and waving the Irish flag.

Led by grand marshals Charlie Gardner and Diane Gardner Howell, the parade featured bagpipe and school bands, Irish step dancers, police officers and firefighters from Kings Park and surrounding areas, representatives from various civic associations and businesses, and more.

