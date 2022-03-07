A celebration of literacy in Port Jefferson

Students in Carleen Parmegiani’s and Darlene Wells’ second grade classes at Edna Louise Spear Elementary School are a diverse group with varied interests.

The students wrote and illustrated their own fact-based books, choosing a topic based on their knowledge of friends, fishing, outer space, pets, sports and winter fun, among others.

They shared their advancing English language arts skills with a writing celebration to highlight their nonfiction writing curriculum.

The classes rotated sitting at tables set up so administrators and students could stop to hear the stories and see the illustrations that were created.

Visitors were encouraged to ask questions of the writers and leave a note in the paper hearts to share special comments.

“The students were so excited to share their writing,” Wells said, noting that the event also helped to build their social and public-speaking skills.