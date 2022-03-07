T-Birds too much for Northport Tigers

T-Birds too much for Northport Tigers

by -
0 25
1 of 18
Northport senior Nick Watts goes to the rim in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand gets mugged in the paint in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand lays up for two in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand lays up for two in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Emmett Radziul drives the lane in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball
Northport senior Nick Watts goes to the rim in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Emmett Radziul drives the lane in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand drains a trey in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport Andrew Miller banks two in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand shoots in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Nick Watts drives the baseline in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport junior Emmett Radziul shoots in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior Nick Watts lays up for two in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand shoots in the Class AA Final round against Hills East at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5 Photo by Bill Landon

The Northport Tigers led by two points with 41 seconds left in the game but Half Hollow Hills East retied the game at 43 all with nine seconds left in the Suffolk County Class AA finals.

Northport senior Nick Watts got the inbound pass and let a three pointer fly that just rimmed out forcing overtime as the clock ran out. The T-Birds found their second wind in the in the final 90 seconds of the four-minute overtime period for a 56-50 victory at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5. 

Watts led his team in scoring with five field goals, a three pointer and two free throws for 17 points and teammate Brendan Carr a junior sank five 3-pointers for 15 points. 

Northport concludes their 2021-22 campaign with an impressive 21-3 record.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 21

0 95

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply