T-Birds too much for Northport Tigers

The Northport Tigers led by two points with 41 seconds left in the game but Half Hollow Hills East retied the game at 43 all with nine seconds left in the Suffolk County Class AA finals.

Northport senior Nick Watts got the inbound pass and let a three pointer fly that just rimmed out forcing overtime as the clock ran out. The T-Birds found their second wind in the in the final 90 seconds of the four-minute overtime period for a 56-50 victory at Smithtown East High School Mar. 5.

Watts led his team in scoring with five field goals, a three pointer and two free throws for 17 points and teammate Brendan Carr a junior sank five 3-pointers for 15 points.

Northport concludes their 2021-22 campaign with an impressive 21-3 record.