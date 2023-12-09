Kings Park kicks off holiday season with tree lighting, menorah lighting

1 of 9

By Michael Scro

Families huddled beneath umbrellas on a rainy Sunday evening to usher in the holiday season.

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce held its Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting Ceremony Dec. 3 at the hamlet’s Veterans Plaza. Tony Tanzi and Diane Motherway, chamber president and executive director, respectively, emceed the event, thanking everyone for their attendance despite inclement weather.

“We wanted to combine the tree lighting and menorah lighting into one ceremony to show that our community is united,” Tanzi said. “We are so proud of everyone that lives in this community,” adding, “We wish everyone Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah.”

Blessings were also given by Cantor Phil Horowitz, from the Kings Park Jewish Center, and the Rev. Vitus Mbamalu, from St. Joseph’s Church in Kings Park, while the William T. Rogers Middle School band performed three songs.