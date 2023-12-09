Ward Melville Patriots girls basketball runs down Smithtown Bulls East

Smithtown East point guard Jules Nestor drives the lane in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East’s Juliana Gandrillas battles her way to the basket in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Melanie Pappas shoots from the charity stripe for Smithtown East in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Angie Camarda lets a three pointer fly for Smithtown East in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Angie Camarda banks two for Smithtown East in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Melanie Pappas shoots for Smithtown East in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Angie Camarda lets a three pointer fly for Smithtown East in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Melanie Pappas passes inside for Smithtown East in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Angie Camarda sets the play for Smithtown East in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Angie Camarda scores for Smithtown East in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Kaitlyn McNeil with a reverse layup for the Patriots in a road game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Meg Popielaski tries to block Grace Balocca’s shot in a non-league matchup Dec. 4. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Kaitlyn McNeil shoots for two for the Patriots in a road game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Grace Balocca scores for the Patriots in a road game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Jaclyn Engel lays up for two for the Patriots in a road game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore Kaitlyn McNeil lays up for two for the Patriots in a road game against Smithtown East. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore guard Jaclyn Engel fights her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East point guard Jules Nestor from the free throw line in a home game against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

After a season-opening win against Mount Sinai, the Patriots of Ward Melville looked to make it two in a row with a road game against the Bulls of Smithtown East Dec. 4 but had their hands full against a swarming defensive press. 

Protecting a one-point lead to open the second half, the nonleague contest was a seesaw battle where both teams traded points right down to the final minute. The Patriots had the ball in the final seconds ahead by two which forced the Bulls to intentionally foul to stop the clock, where the Patriots sealed the deal from the charity stripe to put the game away 39-35.

The Patriots retake the court with another nonleague matchup Friday night, Dec. 8, with a home game against Centereach before opening their league season against visiting William Floyd Dec. 12.

Smithtown East looks for that first win in this early season with a road game against crosstown rival Smithtown West Thursday, Dec. 7, with tipoff scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

