Ward Melville Patriots girls basketball runs down Smithtown Bulls East

By Bill Landon

After a season-opening win against Mount Sinai, the Patriots of Ward Melville looked to make it two in a row with a road game against the Bulls of Smithtown East Dec. 4 but had their hands full against a swarming defensive press.

Protecting a one-point lead to open the second half, the nonleague contest was a seesaw battle where both teams traded points right down to the final minute. The Patriots had the ball in the final seconds ahead by two which forced the Bulls to intentionally foul to stop the clock, where the Patriots sealed the deal from the charity stripe to put the game away 39-35.

The Patriots retake the court with another nonleague matchup Friday night, Dec. 8, with a home game against Centereach before opening their league season against visiting William Floyd Dec. 12.

Smithtown East looks for that first win in this early season with a road game against crosstown rival Smithtown West Thursday, Dec. 7, with tipoff scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon