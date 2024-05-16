Kids Korner: May 16 to 23, 2024

PROGRAMS

Museum Day at the MCPL

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach hosts its annual Museum Day at the Museum Corner on May 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. with 30 local organizations participating. Geared for children and their families, the event will feature science experiments, arts and crafts, live animal visits, and interaction with museum displays and artifacts. The event is free and no registration is required.

Teen Driver Safety Program

The Brookhaven Highway Department will offer a Teen Driver Safety Program at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville on May 16 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Teenagers 15 and older and their parents are invited to participate in an interactive experience exhibiting the dangers of texting or drinking and driving. Teens will then use electric cars to complete obstacle courses designed to simulate driving while texting and impaired. Free but by appointment only; call 631-451-5335 to reserve your spot.

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature: Superheroes for children ages 2 to 4 on May 17 at 9:30 a.m. Sweetbriar’s experienced educators help open up the wonders of the natural world for children through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Astronomy Day at the Vanderbilt

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport in celebrating Astronomy Day 2024 on May 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This Vanderbilt STEM education event will include exciting science, take-home materials, and engaging discussion about science and society. Participants will create nebula spin art, investigate constellations, explore craters, and much more! Members of the Astronomical Society of Long Island will display telescopes and give short presentations on how to use them. Activities are free to all visitors who pay general admission. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org

Art in the Barn

Walt Whitman Birthplace Association, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents Art in the Barn, storytime and hands-on art projects for pre-schoolers on May 18, 25 and June 1 at 11 a.m. $15 per child, $13 members. To register, visit waltwhitman.org/events.

THEATER

‘The Mystery of the Missing Ever After’

“Where in the world is our happy ending?” Stories collide and mysteries abound as three great princesses come together to solve The Mystery of the Missing Ever After at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from May 25 to June 15. A slipper, a spinning wheel, and a red, red rose are all clues in this hilarious new musical! All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater with Seussical the Musical from June 1 to June 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of doubters while guarding an abandoned egg, left to his care. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, imagination, loyalty, and community are challenged and emerge victorious. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘The Last Unicorn’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Last Unicorn on May 19 at noon. In this animated musical, the villainous King Haggard plots to destroy all the world’s unicorns. When a young unicorn learns that she’s in danger and that she may soon be the last of her kind, she enlists the help of Schmendrick the sorcerer. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Send your calendar events to [email protected]