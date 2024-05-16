Times … and dates: May 16 to May 23, 2024

Ongoing

Flip Circus at Whitman Shops

Flip Circus heads to the Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station from May 17 to May 29. Experience the magical moments under red and white big top with trapeze artists, acrobats, jugglers and more! Showtimes are Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets visit www.flipcircus.com.

Bald Hill Fair

Dreamland Amusements brings the Bald Hill Fair to the Catholic Health Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville from May 9 to 19 with whimsical kiddie rides, state-of-the-art thrill rides, entertaining midway games, and carnival eats. Grucci fireworks on May 18. Hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. For tickets, visit www.baldhillfair.com.

Thursday May 16

Museum Day at the MCPL

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach will hold its annual Museum Day celebration at the Museum Corner from 4 to 7 p.m. Representatives from 30 local museums, historical societies, science and nature centers will be on hand to share information regarding their collections, programs and exhibits. Free. 631-585-9393

Healing Haven fundraiser

Revival By Toast, 242 East Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a Spring Into Health for Your Dog Celebration with Dr. Lynda Loudon from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dr. Loudon will be speaking on the top 5 ways to increase your dog’s longevity and meet local canine business owners and professionals. Tickets are $28.52 per person and includes dinner, drinks and raffle tickets. All proceeds support the mission of Healing Haven Animal Foundation. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com or call 202-422-6782.

Friday May 17

Older Americans Month Dance

Town of Brookhaven hosts its annual Older Americans Month dance at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai from 1 to 3 p.m. with music by DJ Louis DelPrete. Cake will be served. This event is open to Town of Brookhaven residents ages 60 and older. To reserve a seat, call 631-451-5312.

Living History Lecture

Celebrate St. James continues its Living History Lecture series with Around St. James the Ghosts are Talking! at the St. James Community Cultural Art Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 7 p.m. Unlock the mysteries of St. James as Joe Giaquinto, a seasoned paranormal investigator, invites you to hear the whispers of the past. Enjoy an evening filled with spine-chilling tales and ghostly encounters. Dive deep into Long Island’s haunted history and gain insight into the lives of its spectral inhabitants. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Greek Heritage Night

Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum, RJO Middle School, 101 Church St., Kings Park presents a Greek Heritage Night at 7 p.m. Featuring traditional dancers and song, live Greek choirs and bands and traditional foods and customs. Free admission. 631-269-3305

Art Reception at the Reboli Center

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will host an art reception for its Setauket Artists Exhibition form 6 to 8 p.m. With over 30 participating artists, this vibrant show filled with local scenes and beyond will inspire visitors of all ages. 631-751-7707

An Evening of Jazz

Jazz vocalist Jamile Steevie Ayres with the Miki Yamanaka Trio will perform in concert at The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook at 7 p.m. Originally from Brazil, Jamile is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after vocalists in the New York scene, captivating audiences with her unique phrasing and heartfelt tone influenced by the vocal jazz tradition, united with her unique Brazilian roots. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, under age 5 free. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday Night Face Off

Long Island’s longest running improv comedy show heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown tonight and May 24 at 8 p.m. Join them for a “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” style improv competition between the performers. Tickets are $28. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Saturday May 18

Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will hold an Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot. Shop for household items and fun treasures. Proceeds will benefit the wildlife center. For questions or to donate items, call 631-901-5911.

Friends of the Greenway Cleanup

In conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven’s 2024 Great Brookhaven Cleanup, join the Friends of the Greenway for a trail cleanup removing litter, tree limbs and debris at the Port Jefferson Station Trailhead off Route 112 at 9 a.m.

TVHS Yard & Antique Sale

Time to shop! The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road Setauket will host its annual Community Wide Yard & Antiques Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. packed full of hidden treasures for the seasoned weekend shopper. 631-751-3730

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $7.18 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Rotary Family Fun Day of Service

Three Village Rotary invites the community to take part in its first annual Family Fun Day of Service with a cleanup of Sand Street Beach and the Rotary Memorial Garden along with kids crafts and a scavenger hunt at the Stony Brook Village docks from 10 a.m. to noon. Coffee and bagels will be served and all attendees under the age of 12 receive a free ice cream coupon courtesy of Sweet Mama’s at the Stony Brook Village Center. Questions? Call 631-988-9564

Fleece & Fiber Festival

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead presents its annual Fleece & Fiber Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring fiber artisans sharing handmade and authentic works for sale, shearing demonstrations, four-legged guests, and special fiber-focused tours of the Hallock Homestead. Rain date is May 19. Admission is $10. www.hallockville.org

Paint & Sip Fundraiser

Good Shepherd Hall at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 4 Trescott Path, Northport will hold a Paint & Sip fundraiser to support the Northport Pride Fest from 7 to 9 p.m. $45 includes wine/beer (2 servings), soft drinks, canvas, paint supplies and snacks. For ages 21 and over. To register, visit www.abidingpresencechurch.org.

LISCA Concert

St. James R.C. Church, 429 Route 25A, Setauket will host a concert by the Long Island Symphonic Choral Association at 8 p.m. Titled An Evening of French & American Music, the program will feature works by Poulenc, Debussy, Lauridsen, Whitacre, Tallis, Barber, various spirituals and a performance by the group’s scholarship winner. A reception with refreshments will follow. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors, students free, $10 livestream available at the door or at www.lisca.org.

Sunday May 19

Northwell Health Walk

Join Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson for the annual Northwell Health Walk at Port Jefferson to support the Fortunato Breast Health Center. Presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the Walk brings together family, friends and team members for a five-mile walk through the scenic villages of Port Jefferson and Belle Terre. The day includes music, raffles, photo props, a walker warm up session, and a Pink Your Pooch contest for the best “pinked” pup! Registration opens at 8 a.m and the Walk steps-off at 10 a.m. For more information or to register in advance, visit www.northwellhealthwalk.com.

Rocky Point Farmers Market opens

Rocky Point Farmers and Artisans Market at Old Depot Park, 115 Prince Road, Rocky Point kicks off its season today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held every Sunday through Nov. 10. Shop for local produce, baked goods, jewelry, soap, candles, lotions, organic wine and more. 631-729-0699

Rocky Point Day

The Rocky Point School District invites the community to its first annual Rocky Point Day at the High School track, 82 Rocky Point Yaphank Road, Rocky Point from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take part in a variety of activities that include vendor and craft booths, food trucks and food vendors, school clubs, fun with art booths, music performances from school groups, local community groups, IM(P)ACT awards, youth sports and more. Take part in a 5K run or just support the runners. Free admission and free parking at both the High School and Middle School parking lots. Any questions call 631-744-1600.

Waterfront Festival

Set sail for fun as the Greater Huntington Boating Council presents the 9th annual Waterfront Festival at Mill Dam Park, 19 Mill Dam Road, Huntington from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring Peruse a vast array of booths showcasing the talents of local artisans. Find one-of-a-kind pieces from professional artists, photographers, and crafters, handmade jewelry, clothing, antiques, and gift items and vendors offering recreational equipment, boats, and a variety of boating supplies. Free admission. www.huntingtonsafeboatingweek.com.

Spring Auction

Join St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 800 Portion Road, Lake Ronkonkoma for its annual Spring Auction with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and raffles called at 2 p.m. $10 admission includes 25 tickets, coffee and cake. 631-737-4388

LITMA Contradance

Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a LITMA Contradance at 2 p.m. with basic instruction at 1:45 p.m. Sunny Lawrence will be calling with the LITMA Contra Band. The event will also be a fundraiser for Twin Oaks Horse Sanctuary with many raffle prizes and all the proceeds will go to support the horses. $15 adults, $10 members, $7.50 students, children under 16 free with paid adult. 631-369-7854

Gene Casey in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Gene Casey from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Sunday Street Concert

Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents a Sunday Street concert, Bob Dylan’s 83rd Birthday Celebration, in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 7 p.m. The celebration will focus on one of Dylan’s greatest albums, Blood on the Tracks, and will feature The Kennedys, Rod MacDonald, Russ Seeger, Steve Kaplan, Tom Ryan and Mark Mancini with special guest Mary Lee Kortes. Advance tickets are $35 at www.sundaystreet.org, $40 at the door (cash only).

Monday May 20

TVHS Family Lecture/Book Launch

Three Village Historical Society will host a family lecture and book launch of Spy Ring with local author Sarah Beth Durst at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. The book follows two modern-day kids who discover the truth about an American Revolutionary War-era female spy through a treasure-hunt adventure in their hometown of Setauket. Books will be available for purchase at the event with a meet and greet and book signings with the author. Free, pre-registration encouraged by visiting www.tvhs.org. See more on page B20.

Tuesday May 21

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a special screening of Golden Age of Second Avenue, a documentary of the Yiddish Theater, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Come reminisce, sit back and enjoy! Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Travel Club Meeting

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will host a meeting by the Travel Club at 7 p.m. Helmut Norpoth will make a presentation titled “Key West: Southernmost Point of the Continental United States.” Free and open to all. [email protected]

Wednesday May 22

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Thursday May 23

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Hangoutology at The Jazz Loft

It’s ‘Hangoutology and Mixology’ as the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook explores the science of sound and cocktails at the Loft’s Coal Bin speakeasy at 7 p.m. Jazz lovers can enjoy some crafty cocktails and vintage music from the 1930’s to 1960’s. Jazz Loft Founder Tom Manuel will be spinning rare unreleased, master acetates and shaking up some extraordinary libations. For ages 21 and older. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased at www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895.

Film

‘Confessions of a Good Samaritan’’

Port Jefferson Documentary Series Spring line-up closes with a screening of Confessions of a Good Samaritan at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on May 20 at 7 p.m. Director Penny Lane’s decision to become a “good Samaritan” by giving one of her kidneys to a stranger turns into a funny and moving personal quest to understand the nature of altruism. Followed by a Q&A with Penny Lane. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door (cash only).

‘Next Goal Wins’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a viewing of Next Goal Wins, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, on May 23 at 2 p.m. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 to reserve your seat.

Theater

‘Antigone’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport kicks off the 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Antigone by Sophocles from May 3 to June 2. One of the finest examples of Greek Tragedy, Antigone follows the events of the Oedipus legend, wherein the title character displays great strength as she disobeys King Creon in an attempt to bury her brother in consecrated ground. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 16. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story–a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Producers’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers from May 18 to June 22. With something to offend everyone, the hilarious show-biz hit follows the antics of a pair of scheming Broadway producers with a plan to put on the biggest flop of all time. Featuring “If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It,” That Face,” “Keep It Gay,” and the outrageous “Springtime for Hitler,” The Producers is a side-splitting musical bliss. Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication. Items may be mailed to: Times Beacon Record News Media, P.O. Box 707, Setauket, NY 11733. Email your information about community events to [email protected]. Calendar listings are for not-for-profit organizations (nonsectarian, nonpartisan events) only, on a space-available basis. Please include a phone number that can be printed.