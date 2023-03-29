Kids Korner: March 30 to April 6, 2023

PROGRAMS

Free Planetarium show

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a Thankful Thursday event on March 30 at 7 p.m. Enjoy a FREE family-friendly planetarium show, STARS: The Powerhouses of the Universe narrated by Mark Hamill, and then look through a telescope at the night sky (weather permitting). Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Bunny Blast workshop

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a Bunny Blast workshop for children ages 3 to 10 on April 1 from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. and again from 3 to 5 p.m. Children will get to see some of the farm’s new baby bunnies, learn about the care and feeding of rabbits, make a bunny craft, tour the farm, and more! $40 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Open Play at the Explorium

Join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for Open Play during Spring Break on April 1 to 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. with hands-on activities, crafts, and more. Admission is $5 per person.

Edna the Egg

Spring is here! Come join the Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank on an adventure with Edna the Egg on April 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. Learn what is happening inside her egg until she emerges to a baby chick. Children will enjoy a short story by author Kim Feliciano and get to observe the chickens who live on the farm as well as a wagon ride. Craft included as well. Great for ages 3 to 8. $15 per child. Registration required. Call 631-852-4600 for more information.

Spring Discovery Days

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown offers daily natural science programs for children ages 6 to 11 over the school breaks for elementary school children from April 3 to April 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each day will be a different natural science theme chock-filled with fun hands-on activities, interaction with wildlife, crafts, games, and much more. Parents can register their child/children for one day, two days, three days, four days, or the entire week. Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org or call 631-979-6344.

Family Drop-in Day

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook welcomes families to drop by to stroll the museum grounds and visit the Art Museum on the hill on April 4 between 1 and 3 p.m. Create like Romare Bearden and make your own collage! Take inspiration from the galleries or use your own imagination to design a work of paper-art. Materials are supplied by the museum at no charge. Free admission. For more information, call 631-751-0066.

Environmental Explorations

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor and the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road Centerport have partnered to offer a fun, intriguing joint program, Environmental Exploration, on April 5 and 6, for children in grades 1 to 5.

On April 5, explore the Vanderbilt Museum’s natural history collections and learn how global warming affects the planet’s ecosystems. Use a 3D-printed coral polyp to demonstrate coral bleaching, examine preserved marine life, and make a shark tooth necklace.

On April 6, roll up your sleeves at The Whaling Museum and explore how to help keep Long Island Sound clean! Discover the dangerous effects of oil spills and water run-off through an educator-led watershed model demonstration. Decorate your own fabric tote bag to reuse again and again. $40 per child for two-day workshop, $30 members.To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Who’s Hatching?

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a Tiny Tots program titled Who’s Hatching? on April 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. Questions? call 631-269-4333.

THEATER

‘Finding Nemo Jr.

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Finding Nemo Jr. daily from April 1 to 8. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. All seats are $25. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical from April 1 to 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off spring with The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 5 to 29 with a sensory sensitive performance on April 16 at 11 a.m. Join Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Mrs. Rabbit, Benjamin Bunny and the McGregors in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter, a Theatre Three tradition for spring break. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘All Dogs Go To Heaven’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! Series with a screening of All Dogs Go To Heaven on April 2 at noon. In this animated feature, a canine angel, Charlie, sneaks back to earth from heaven but ends up befriending an orphan girl who can speak to animals. In the process, Charlie learns that friendship is the most heavenly gift of all. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.