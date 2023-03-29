Times … and dates: March 30 to April 6, 2023

Thursday March 30

Avalon Astronomy Night

Avalon Nature Preserve hosts an Astronomy Night at its Skylab off Shep Jones Lane, Stony Brook from 8 to 10 p.m. Take part in a live observing session (weather permitting) focusing on Venus, Mars, the Moon and various deep sky objects. Free. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call 631-689-0619.

Friday March 31

Wintertide concert

The Wintertide concert series concludes at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson with a concert by Coppers & Brass, Hallockville musicians performing springtime tunes, from 7 to 8 p.m in the Sail Loft Room on the third floor. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 631-473-4778.

Robert Hansen heads to T3

Psychic medium, author and lecturer Robert E. Hansen returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Join Hansen as he takes you on a journey through the other side of the veil. Messages of love will be randomly demonstrated to the audience. Tickets are $35 per person. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. Call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday April 1

Birdwatch-Architecture Tours

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will offer an early morning Birdwatch and Architecture Tour with the Vanderbilt’s director of curatorial affairs at 8 a.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate in the early dawn hours, when the grounds are still closed but the birds are active. Sturdy hiking footwear is strongly suggested. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. Tickets are $12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Spring Craft & Gift Fair

Spring shopping time is here! Newfield High School, 145 Marshall Drive Selden hosts a Spring Craft & Gift Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The indoor event will benefit the Newfield High School Leaders Club. Free admission. For more info, call 631-846-1459.

Historic North Fork Tales

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead presents Historic North Fork Tales: Food Sovereignty, Food Sustainability, and Cultural Sustainability from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Josephine Smith, noted educator from the Shinnecock Nation, will discuss food sustainability and food sovereignty along with Native American arts, crafts, and historic food preparation. This class will include a food demonstration. Tickets are $30, $20 members at www.hallockvillemuseum.org.

Whaleboat Chats

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Whale Boat Chat surrounding the star of the museum’s permanent collection, the 19th century whaleboat Daisy, today at 11:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. as well as April 5 at 12:30 pm. These educator-led gallery talks will share the story of whaling on Long Island and in Cold Spring Harbor specifically. Visitors will learn that people have been hunting whales here on Long Island for thousands of years. Free with admission to the museum of $6 adults, $5 children and seniors. Call 631-367-3418.

All Souls Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook, hosts a Saturdays at Six concert featuring The Voyageur Reed Quintet, a group of music graduate students from Stony Brook and Rutgers University, at 6 p.m. Their repertoire includes 21st century works with a strong emphasis on rhythmic patterns and grooves as well as arrangements of classical pieces. Free. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

An Evening of Comedy

Theatre Three, 412 Main St.. Port Jefferson presents Chris Roach Live!, a special Comedy Show and TV Pilot premiere featuring comedians Chris Road and Chris Monty at 8 p.m. Don’t miss a night of laughter and fun with two of the top comedians plus the premiere screening of Chris Roach’s new TV pilot, Jiggle the Handle! Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday April 2

Intro to Wilderness Survival

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for an Introduction to Wilderness Survival program from 9:45 a.m. to noon. In this hands-on program geared for the average adult, learn how to find food, start a fire, and build a shelter. Approximately 1 mile. For reasons of safety, no children under 18 years old of age will be permitted to attend. $4 per person. Reservations are required by calling 631-423–1770.

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 30. Featuring over 20 vendors. Call 631-473-4778.

Toby Tobias Ensemble in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by the Toby Tobias Ensemble from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Sunday Street Concert

The Kennedys return to the Long Island Museum for a WUSB Sunday Street concert in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at 5 p.m. You can expect the usual musical brilliance of an early evening with Pete and Maura as well as songs from a new studio album of original songs. Advance sale tickets are $25 at www.sundaystreet.org. Tickets at the door (if available) are $30 cash only.

Rock ‘N’ Roll at the Vanderbilt

The popular Long Island band “History of Rock n Roll” will be performing in the Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium theater, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport at 6 p.m. The band takes the audience on a 90-minute, multi-media musical journey from the inception of Rock ‘n’ Roll from Elvis Presley and The Beatles to the sounds of Disco and Billy Joel with planetarium special effects for an unforgettable evening. Tickets online at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org are $30 adults, $25 members, $25 children 15 and under; at the door $35 adults, $25 members, $30 children 15 and under.

A Night of Trivia

In honor of the 370th anniversary of Huntington’s founding on April 2, 1653, the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor will hosta special Trivia Night about All Things Huntington at 7 p.m. Questions will be about local history, nature, stores, beaches, celebrities, streets, and more within the Town, from Cold Spring Harbor to Northport to Dix Hills. Prizes for top winners! $10 per participant. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org to register.

Monday April 3

Movie Trivia Night at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday April 4

An evening of Swing Dance

Swing Dance Long Island, a non-profit social dance club, holds weekly dances every Tuesday evening at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd. Greenlawn with beginner swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Singles and beginners are welcome. No partner necessary. Admission is $15-DJ night, $20-band night on the third Tuesday of the month. Call 516-521-1410.

The Great American Jazz Songbook

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with a concert celebrating the Great American Jazz Songbook at 8 p.m. Join Ken Kresge, Eric Haft and Marcus McLaurine with special guest artist Jerry Weldon as they take you on a musical journey through the history of America’s greatest jazz songs. Music from Gershwin and Porter, to Broadway and beyond. Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday April 5

Whaleboat Chat

See April 1 listing.

Thursday April 6

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by The Jazz Loft Big Band, a 26-piece Jazz Orchestra directed by Jazz Loft Director Tom Manuel, titled Stan Kenton’s Cuban Fire Suite tonight, April 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students, $25 children at www.thejazzloft.org. For more info call 631-751-1895.

Theater

‘[email protected]’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, presents Pride @ Prejudice from April 7 through May 6. Watch Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy fall in love all over again — this time filtered through the world of the internet. Modern voices interject and build on this classic love story in the form of blog posts, chat room discussions, quotes from film adaptations, and even letters from Ms. Austen herself to create a delightfully postmodern view of 19th century England. Five actors play nearly two dozen roles in this hilarious and moving homage to Jane Austen’s most beloved novel, Pride and Prejudice. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’

The swashbuckling musical adventure The Scarlet Pimpernel heads to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport from March 16 to April 30. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. His exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a thrilling musical! For ticket info, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Comedy of Errors’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in the Shea Theatre in the Islip Arts Building on April 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Mature content. General admission is $15. For tickets, call 631-451-4163.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Stories With A Twist “A Rough Start,” a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features true stories, with a twist, on April 15 at 7 p.m. This show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. It is a combination of comedy, heart and community that is truly a unique experience. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, performers will include Nina Lesiga and David Lawson. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite or $20 at the door (cash only). Visit www.mostlytruethings.com.

Film

‘Concert for George’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington invites the community to celebrate the 80th birthday of George Harrison with a screening of Concert for George on April 3 at 7:30 p.m. featuring an exclusive introduction from Olivia and Dhani Harrison. On November 29, 2002, one year after the passing of George Harrison, Olivia Harrison and longtime friend Eric Clapton organized a performance tribute in his honor. Held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured George’s songs, and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Clapton, Joe Brown, Dhani Harrison, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Ringo Starr and many more. Tickets are $15, $10 members. To order, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Autism Paints’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen the premiere of Autism Paints, a documentary by filmmaker David Stagnari about the formation of The Spirit of Huntington by Erich Preis. on April 2 at 2 p.m. Followed by a panel discussion and reception. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors and students, $5 children 12 and under at www.cinemaartscentre.org.