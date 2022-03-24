Kids Korner: March 24 to March 31

Programs

Model Train Show

The Smithtown Historical Society will host a Model Train Show in the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown on March 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Operating Layouts on display with include the Long Island HOTrack – HO Scale; Frank Kayz Trainz —Surprise; Trainville Hobby Depot — N Scale and more. Admission is $5, $3 for kids 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the Smithtown Historical Society for the restoration of farm buildings and caring for the animals. For more information, call 524-0529.

Egg Hunt at the Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host an Egg Hunt for children up to age 6 on March 26-27, April 2-3, 9-10 and 15-16 with 20-minute sessions scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.. $12 per child, $5 helper siblings ages 7 to 12, $7 adults, $6 seniors. Registration is required. Visit www.cshfishhatchery,org or call 516-692-6768.

Children’s Birding Adventures

Children ages 4 to 10 with a caregiver are invited to join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a children’s story time, bird walk, and a bird-inspired activity at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 101 Main St., Setauket on March 26 from 1 to 2 p.m. Enjoy some family fun while you learn about our feathered friends. Meet at the entrance to the park behind the post office. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected] Rain date is April 2.

Bicycle Rodeo

The Traffic Safety Department for the Town of Brookhaven is hosting a free Bicycle Rodeo on March 26 at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville. The event encourages children to learn how to safely ride their bikes in a mock-roadway, kid-sized setting. Participants will be evaluated and given feedback on their bicycle-handling abilities, after proper bicycle safety skills are demonstrated. Bring your own bicycle and helmet. This event is by appointment only; call 363-3770 to schedule a time to attend.

Gee Golly Geology

The Town of Brookhaven kicks off its Spring Nature Programs at Cedar Beach, 200 Harbor Road, Mount Sinai with Gee Golly Geology on March 26 at 2 p.m. Join them for a geology lesson and guided walk of the peninsula to explore and observe the ever-changing topography that provides the foundation for distinct ecosystems and habitats of the beach and salt marsh. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Free but registration is required by e-mailing Environmental Educator Nicole Pocchiare at [email protected]

Theater

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the world premiere of Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 23 to March 26. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. This new take on a classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Madagascar’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from April 2 to May 8. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!” All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.