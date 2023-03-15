Kids Korner: March 16 to 23, 2023

PROGRAMS

Egg Hunts at the Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host egg hunts on March 18, 19, 25, 26, April 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 in 20 minute sessions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children up to the age of 6 years old. Tickets are $12 per participating child, $5 “helper siblings” ages 7 to 12, $6 seniors, and $7 adults. To register, visit www.cshfishhatchery.org or call 516-692-6768.

Winter Scavenger Hunt

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown hosts a Winter Scavenger on March 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This fun-filled winter family program will keep you entertained while you search the trails for some of the natural and silly things on a scavenger hunt list. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 265-1054.

Stories, Shamrocks and Dance

Join Celebrate St. James at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James for Stories, Shamrocks and Dance, a fun-filled afternoon with Irish tales, a dance performance, a shamrock craft and snacks on March 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. For grades K through 5. Donation $20 first adult and child $10 each additional child and/or adult. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Ssssensational Ssssnakes

Slither on over to Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown to see a selection of several ssssensational serpents on March 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. Learn about a snake’s unique adaptations through games and other participatory activities. Create a cool snake craft to take home. Best for families with children over the age of 5. Fee is $10/child and $5 for adults. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Brain Awareness Day

Long Island Explorium, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson hosts a Brain Awareness Day with Stony Brook University’s Department of Neurobiology and Behavior on March 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn all about how our brain processes tastes and odors! Representatives from SBU will be on site with exciting, hands-on activities for kids to learn about the incredible powers of our brains! This is an outdoor event. Free. Call 331-3277.

Storytime Under the Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Storytime Under the Stars for children ages 2 and up on March 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. A live narrator at the front of the theater will read from selected picture books, with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome for families to enjoy the illustrations and follow along. All children are invited to wear their comfiest pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animals. Admission fee is $8 per person and $6 for members. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

THEATER

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 22 to March 18. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, the Tinman, and the Lion as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. Featuring an original score, the show is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Finding Nemo Jr.

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Finding Nemo Jr. from April 1 to 8. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. Featuring memorable songs such as “Just Keep Swimming,” “Fish Are Friends Not Food,” and “Go With the Flow,” Finding Nemo Jr. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure. All seats are $25. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Seussical the Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Seussical the Musical from April 1 to 30. “Oh the Thinks You Can Think!” Dive into the colorful world of Dr. Seuss as The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who sets off to save a speck of dust containing The Whos from destruction. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘Willy Wonka’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! Series with a screening of Willy Wonka &The Chocolate Factory on March 19 at noon. The last of five coveted “golden tickets” falls into the hands of a sweet boy named Charlie. He and his grandpa then get a tour of the strangest chocolate factory in the world. Rated G. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.