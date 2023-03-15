Hundreds go green for St. James’ parade

1 of 56

Temperatures were low but spirits were high at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. James on Saturday, March 11.

Residents from across both shores headed to Lake Avenue this weekend to eat, drink and be merry. The hamlet’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade featured floats, the local Irish step dance team, kids from the Smithtown Bulldogs youth football league and leprechauns galore.

Kicking off the parade was Grand Marshal Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim (R), as he sported a bright green hat leading other elected officials, including Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D), right center, and State Sen. Mario Mattera (R-Saint James), below right.

While many parade participants were Smithtown-based, the event also welcomed fire departments from Northport, Stony Brook and Babylon.