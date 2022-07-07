Kids Korner: June 7 to June 14, 2022

PROGRAMS

Summer Drop-In Workshop

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for a Summer Drop-In Workshop every Thursday through Aug. 18 including July 7 and 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum’s Collection and exhibitions. Each week’s project will be exciting and different. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park. Fee is $10 per child, adults free, payable at the door. (Fee includes all art supplies and general admission to the museum.) Call 380-3230 for more information.

Pop-Up Saturday

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization kicks off its Pop-Up Saturdays at the Stony Brook Village Center’s Inner Court, 97 Main Street, Stony Brook Village on July 9 with a magic show by Magic of Amore from 2 to 3 p.m. Fast-paced & original, this one-of-a-kind performance combines magic, illusion, comedy, and music with lots of audience participation. Rain date is the following day. Free. Call 751-2244 for further details.

Family Concert

Darlene Graham & The Shades of Green Band will present a free family concert at the Huntington Summer Arts Festival at Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on July 12 at 7 p.m. filled with play time, dancing, bubbles, freeze dance, snuggle time, and songs geared toward family time and imagination. Bring seating. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Stars & Stripes Crafts

In perfect timing with the Fourth of July, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor offers Stars & Strips crafts Tuesdays to Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. through July 10. Explore the museum’s exhibits and then help yourself to red, white, and blue crafts in the workshop. ​Free with admission fee of $6 adults, $5 kids/seniors. Call 367-3418.

Magic of Amore

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents the Magic of Amore on July 10 at 2 p.m. Part of Long Island State Parks Summer Entertainment, this magic show will amaze and astound no matter your age! Colorful handkerchiefs turn to magic canes and objects materialize out of thin air. BYO chairs or blanket. $10 vehicle use fee. Call 269-4333.

Nature T’s

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Nature T’s, on July 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. Bring your own t-shirt for a nature craft. $4 per child. To register visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Toothy Tuesdays

Drop by the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on Tuesdays in July for Toothy Tuesday, a shark tooth excavation workshop, from 2 to 4 p.m. Design and create a necklace or keychain featuring your fossil treasure. Admission + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

Movies

‘Encanto’

The Village of Port Jefferson kicks off its Movies on the Harbor series with a screening of Disney’s Encanto at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Tuesday, July 12 at dusk. Bring seating. Rain date is the next evening. Free. For more information, visit www.portjeff.com or call 631-473-4724.

‘Spider-Man’

The Town of Huntington presents a free drive-in movie screening of Spider-Man at Crab Meadow Beach, Waterview Street W., Fort Salonga on Wednesday, July 13 starting at 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 631-351-3089 or visit www.huntingtonny.gov

‘Encanto’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a screening of Disney’s Encanto on the great lawn on Thursday, July 14 at dusk. Come early at 7 p.m. for fun and and games. Bring seating. Rain date is July 21. Call 631-584-8510 for further details.

Theater

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 2 to July 24. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Puss-In-Boots’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hilarious musical re-telling of Puss-In-Boots, the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline, from July 8 to July 30 with a special sensory sensitive performance on July 10. When Christopher inherits his father’s clever cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond and learns that faith comes from within. $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in a Play!’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Art presents Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re in Play! outdoors on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society. 239 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 9 to July 29. An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, “bestus” friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all. She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Junie B. Jones The Musical’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with Junie B. Jones The Musical from July 23 to Aug. 28. Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Based on the top selling children’s book series, this upbeat musical follows the spunky Junie as she navigates through the ups and downs of her first day of 1st grade. All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.