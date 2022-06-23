Kids Korner: June 23 to June 30, 2022

PROGRAMS

Owl Prowl Thursday

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents an Owl Prowl on June 23 from 8 to 10 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org to register. Call 979-6344 for more info.

Mud Day

Start the summer off with a day of messy fun! Suffolk County Farm & Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank hosts Mud Day on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities include messy play, puddle jumping, muddy car wash, sprinkler play, kids crafts, mud paintings, mud kitchen and more! $15 per person, ages 3 to 17, includes unlimited wagon rides, a visit to the butterfly house and all the mud you can wear! Tickets, through Eventbrite, are required for participants. For further information, call 727-7850 or visit www.ccesuffolk.org.

Colorful Rainbows

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tot program, Colorful Rainbows, for ages 3 to 5 on June 25 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program will connect children and their parents with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, please visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure

Terrarium Habitat

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a children’s workshop for grades 2 to 4 titled Terrarium Habitat on June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Explore the collection and create a polymer clay animal and a terrarium from a repurposed plastic bottle. $30 per child, $27 members. To registser, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Pirate Quest

Ahoy mateys! For the month of June, the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents Pirate Quest during gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Use a compass and a treasure map to solve puzzles and hunt for hidden treasure around the museum in this pirate-themed drop-in program. Complete your quest and decorate your very own treasure chest to take home. This is a self-directed activity; explore at your own pace. Admission fee + $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for more information.

THEATER

‘Pinkalicious The Musical’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its children’s theater season with Pinkalicious The Musical from May 28 to July 3. Pinkalicious can’t stop eating pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. Her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with Pinkititis, an affliction that turns her pink from head to toe — a dream come true for this pink loving enthusiast. But when her hue goes too far, only Pinkalicious can figure out a way to get out of this predicament. Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid from July 2 to July 24. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Puss-In-Boots’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a hilarious musical re-telling of Puss-In-Boots, the tale of a boy and his ingenious feline, from July 8 to July 30 with a special sensory sensitive performance on July 10. When Christopher inherits his father’s clever cat, he sets out on an adventure that takes him to the palace of King Vexmus and beyond and learns that faith comes from within. $10 per person. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.