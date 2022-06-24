Smithtown parking violation amnesty program extended

Smithtown Department of Public Safety to extend a 50% reduction in cost of parking violation summonses through July

The Town of Smithtown Department of Public Safety has extended the amnesty program for all parking tickets issued in the past nine years. Individuals who missed the chance last month to pay off overdue parking tickets/violations can take advantage of the amnesty program through July. All parking violations issued between January 1, 2013 – December 31, 2021 can be paid off with a 50% reduction on the amount of the outstanding summons from July 1st, 2022 through July 31st, 2022.

HOW TO PAY:

To accept this offer you must pay the amnesty offer amount in full by July 31st, 2022. You may pay online atwww.parkingticketassist.com/ smithtown or you may pay by check or money order to 65 Maple Avenue, Smithtown. If you have pleaded “Not Guilty” to these parking tickets you may change your plea to “Guilty” in order to take advantage of the 50% reduction.

This offer ends on July 31st, 2022 at which time fine and full penalties will be reinstated.

The amnesty program is applicable to any outstanding summonses issued between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2021. The extended offer of a 50% reduction in payment is available July 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022.

For more information, call 631-360-7600.