Kids Korner: June 1 to 8, 2023

PROGRAMS

Reptile & Amphibian Day

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Reptile and Amphibian Appreciation Day on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live exotic reptiles and amphibians presented by the Long Island Herpetological Society. The Hatchery’s own New York State native reptiles and amphibians will also be on display. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768 for more information.

Frogs and Friends

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents Frogs & Friends on June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. From frogs to toads, to newts and salamanders, amphibians are an amazing group of animals! Join the park staff to learn more about these amazing cold blooded creatures and try to find them in their natural habitat. For children ages 7 to 15. Advance registration required by calling 631-265–1054.

Turtle Walk

It’s that time of year! Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a Turtle Walk on June 4 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Help check the fields for box turtles, examine the turtles and tag them if needed. Meet some of the Center’s resident, non-releasable turtles and make a craft to take home. Meet behind the main house. For ages 4 and up. $10 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Family Hour Sundays

Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its Family Hour Sundays series with Dual Language on June 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore exciting works of art on view in the Museum and create fun art projects using simple materials. $10 per child, adults free. Advance registration recommended by visiting www.heckscher.org.

One Fish, Two Fish

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park offers a Tiny Tots program, One Fish, Two Fish, on June 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. For ages 3 to 5. $4 per child. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search #NatureEdventure.

Next week:

Pizza & Painting

Registration is now underway for a Pizza & Painting event at the St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James on June 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a pizza lunch and create a painting to take home. $20 first child and adult, $10 additional child/adult. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. Call 631-984-0201 for more information.

THEATER

‘Cinderella’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its children’s theatre season with its original retelling of the poor waif Cinderella from May 27 to June 17 with a sensory sensitive performance on June 4 at 11 a.m. The classic love story finds its power in a pumpkin, a palace, a prince and a young girl whose belief in herself can overcome any obstacle. When her Fairy Godmother adds a dash of excitement, the magical possibilities are endless. Don’t miss this musical enchantment for the entire family. All seats are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B3.

‘Flat Stanley’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley from May 28 to July 2 with a sensory friendly performance on June 10 at 11 a.m. Stanley Lambchop is an ordinary ten-year-old who longs to travel the world and do something amazing! Careful what you wish for, Stanley! One morning, Stanley wakes up really, REALLY flat! In a whirlwind musical travelogue, Stanley scours the globe for a solution to his unusual problem. He’s stamped, posted and mailed from Hollywood to Honolulu and beyond hoping to once again become three dimensional. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘The Dark Crystal’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of The Dark Crystal on June 4 at noon. On another planet in the distant past, a Gelfling embarks on a quest to find the missing shard of a magical crystal, and to restore order to his world. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.