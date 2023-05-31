Shelter Pet of the Week: Santiago Smalls

This week’s shelter pet is sweet Santiago Smalls, a little man with a huge heart who loves meeting people, gives out kisses freely to anyone willing to receive them and is simply endearing.

Santiago is very unsure around other animals; with proper introductions he will likely do well with other pets. He does like to lift his leg, so belly bands may be needed in the beginning. He also is just learning what it means to be walked on a leash but he is a quick learner and a happy soul that any family would be lucky to have.

If you would like to meet Santiago, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with him in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.