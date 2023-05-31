Northport Tigers tame Patriots

Ward Melville’s Madden Murphy wins at “X” in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round at home against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Logan Cash passes behind the cage in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport freshman midfielder Luke Loiacono fires at the cage in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport freshman midfielder Luke Loiacono from behind the cage in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Nick Gaffney rips a shot on goal in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round at home against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball in the Suffolk division I semi-final playoff game May 24. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport midfielder Luca Elmaleh grabs possession in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Nik Barbero uncorks a shot on goal in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round at home against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Nik Barbero scores while falling down in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round at home against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport longstickman Giancarlo Valenti pushes up-field in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport senior defenseman Andrew Miller heads towards the cage in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore attack Jack Deliberti splits the pipes in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport freshman midfielder Luke Loiacono dives for a loose ball in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior defender Michael Stellwagen breaks up-field in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round at home against Northport. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore attack Jack Deliberti scores in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Full house. Photo by Bill Landon
Northport sophomore Logan Cash rips a shot at the cage in the Suffolk Div-1 semi-final round against Ward Melville. Photo by Bill Landon
Victory in hand. Photo by Bill Landon
Tigers WIN! Photo by Bill Landon

The Ward Melville Patriots hosted the Northport Tigers in the semi-final round and managed to stay within striking distance through the first two quarters of play, looking to avenge their one-point loss to the Tigers earlier in the season, but faltered in the second half.

Northport freshman Luke Loiacono with a dominant performance beyond his years, topped the scoring chart for the Tigers with five goals along with an assist with teammate Luca Elmaleh’s three goals proved too much for the Patriots slamming the door for the 13-4 victory, Wednesday afternoon May 24.

Northport senior goalie Mike Tittman had 12 saves on the day.

