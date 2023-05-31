Times … and dates: June 1 to June 8, 2023

Thursday June 1

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host Scott Chaskey, poet-farmer and pioneer of the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) movement, for a presentation of his latest memoir, Soil and Spirit: Cultivation and Kinship in the Web of Life at 7 p.m. Chaskey will share a life in verse, agriculture, and ecology. Tickets are $10, free for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday June 2

First Friday at the Heckscher

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Friday series tonight from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performance by Gail Storm at 7 p.m. Free admission. 631-380-3230

Saturday June 3

Super Cruisers Car Show

Greek Orthodox Church of the Assumption, 430 Sheep Pasture Rd., Port Jefferson will host the 2nd annual AHEPA Chapter 319 Port Jefferson Car Show with the Super Cruisers Nostalgia Car Club from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available. Free admission for spectators. 516-885-7445.

Community Yard & Craft Sale

Rescheduled from May 20. St. Cuthbert’s Episcopal Church, 18 Magnolia Place, Selden presents its first Community Yard & Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with antiques, clothing, crafts of all kinds, crystals, jewelry, home decor, yard sale items, Mary Kay and more. 631-732-8773.

Community Yard/Vendor Sale

Time to shop! Setauket United Methodist Church, 160 Main St., Setauket hosts a Community Yard and Vendor Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come shop for unique treasures and new merchandise. 631-751-7375.

Scientists in the Community

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum‘s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Rd, Centerport will host a Scientists in the Community event from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join scientists from Brookhaven Lab as they discuss the wonders of the universe at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Take a turn with hands-on experiences that show the different weights in different planetary gravities, explore craters of the moon, and more! Free. To reserve your spot, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Art in the Park

After a three-year hiatus, the Art League of Long Island’s Art in the Park returns to Huntington’s Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington today and June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with fine arts, crafts, vendors, music, food and art demonstrations. Free admission. 631-462-5400

Maker Faire Long Island

Long Island Explorium hosts its 6th annual Maker Faire Long Island at Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A celebration of creativity and innovation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, art, and math, the event will feature over 100 makers with exciting exhibits and performances, including a demonstration of blacksmithing techniques, Ray’s Robots and the return of the popular Saber Guild Endor temple. Tickets are available in advance at www.longisland.makerfaire.com or at the door. 631-331-3277

Spring Street Fair

Farmingdale Fire Department will host a Spring Street Fair along Main Street from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with vendors, bonsai exhibit, fire department open house, medieval times demonstration and more. Rain date June 10. 516-249-3710.

PUBlic Art Crawl

Huntington Chamber of Commerce presents the 3rd annual Huntington PUlic Art Crawl from noon to 5 p.m. Featuring live mural painting, live music, Art Fair and the launch of a summer music series, Summer in the Streets. Plus, specials and discounts at the best eateries and pubs in town. 631-423-6100

Library Summer Kickoff

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a Summer Kickoff from 2 to 4 p.m. Enjoy, crafts, farm animals, a mobile makerspace demo, and much more! No registration necessary. 631-928-1212

Whales Ales & Salty Tales

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts its annual Whales, Ales & Salty Tales fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. The indoor/outdoor event features craft brew tastings from local breweries, scrimshaw crafts, museum tours, whaleboat chats, Ales Tales in the workshop and live music. Tickets are $40, $15 designated driver at the door or at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418

Second Saturdays concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with a performance by classical guitarist Francisco Roldán at 6 p.m. Program will include music from Argentina (Morel, Piazzolla), Cuba (Brouwer), Colombia (Roldán), The Dominican Republic (Landestoy), Paraguay (Barrios), Puerto Rico (Cordero) and Venezuela (Figueredo, Montes). Free. 631-655-7798

A Psychic Evening

Celebrate St. James hosts an evening with Jason Donegan, The Psychic Godfather, at the St. James Calderone Theater, 176 Second St., St. James at 7 p.m. Each guest will be addressed individually and when a question is asked, will receive a Spirit message. Tickets are $45, $40 members and seniors. To order, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201.

Sunday June 4

Art in the Park

See June 3 listing.

St. James Car Show

Long Island Cars will host a “Super Swap Sunday” Car Show at Flowerfield Fairgrounds, Route 25A, St. James from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, imports and cars of the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s along with vendors, food and entertainment. Admission is $10, free for ages 11 and under. Rain date is June 11. 631-567-5898, www.longislandcars.com

Smithtown Festival Day

The Greater Smithtown Chamber of Commerce presents Smithtown Festival Day along Main Street in Smithtown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy craft and business vendors, music, face painting, karate demonstrations and live performances. Free admission 631-979-8069, www.smithtownchamber.com

Thai Fair

Vajiradhammapadip Buddhist Temple, 110 Rustic Road, Centereach hosts a Thai Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with crafts and food. Thai music and dance show starts at 12;30 p.m. $5 admission fee, children 12 and under free. 631-471-8006.

Spring Festival of Gardens Tour

The Huntington Historical Society presents the Spring Festival of Gardens Tour from noon to 4 p.m. Come spend a day enjoying some of Huntington’s gorgeous gardens during this self-guided tour to delight and inspire you. And don’t miss refreshments and the Society’s popular plant sale at the historical Kissam property, 434 Park Avenue, Huntington. Tickets are $50 per person, $40 for members, $55 day of the event, if available. 631-427-7045, www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Tribute to Jean Sorbera

Theatre Three , 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Throwing You a Kiss: Remembering Jean, a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Jean Sorbera, resident choreographer for over two decades, on the Mainstage at 7:30 p.m. Jean’s work spanned hundreds of productions in theatres and schools across Long Island. The evening will celebrate her exceptional work and a heart that touched literally thousands of lives. The event is free and will also be streamed live. 631-928-9100

Monday June 5

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday June 6

No events listed for this day.

Wednesday June 7

Centennial Flower Show

Deepwells Mansion, 2 Taylor Lane, St. James hosts a Centenial Flower show, “Sands of Time,” by the North Suffolk Garden Club today from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local members as well as members from sister GCA Garden Clubs will be displaying their talents in horticulture, flower arrangement and photography in this juried show. Free admission. www.northsuffolkgardenclub.org. See story on page B15.

Shibori Dyeing Workshop

Huntington Historical Society hosts a Shibori Dyeing Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Shibori dying is a thousand-year-old process from Japan that is the combination of origami and tie dye. Learn different folding and indigo dying techniques like kanoko, miura and kumo to create stunning pieces. Participants will be given four squares of fabric to practice and will have a choice of using a light cotton scarf or pillow for their project. $55 per person, $50 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org. 631-427-7045, ext. 401

Thursday June 8

Centennial Flower Show

See June 7 listing.

Whaling Museum lecture

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for a virtual lecture titled Gender at Sea at 7 p.m. Explore the intricacies of gender among the crews of whaling and sailing ships. Discover hidden stories and historical photos of women secretly dressed as male mariners, as well as surprising tales of sailors who posed as gals for lighthearted entertainment for their crewmembers. Suggested donation $10. Register at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Film

‘Her’

As part of its Science on Screen® series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents From ‘Her’ to Here: ChatGPT & the New Age of AI Companionship on June 3 at 7 p.m. The event will feature a screening of Her starring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson (rated R) followed by a lecture and Q&A with Anthony Zador, MD, PhD, and Kyle Daruwalla of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘The Sound of Music’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Something Rotten!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage productions with Something Rotten! from May 20 to June 24. Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true—and all that jazz! Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Two Gentlemen of Verona’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Two Gentlemen of Verona from June 4 to 30. Young Valentine travels to Milan to find his fortune, but instead falls for the fair Silvia, daughter of the Duke. His world is turned upside down when his best friend, Proteus, abandons his love, Julia, in Verona to woo Silvia for himself. With a pair of bumbling servants and a dog, it’s a lively Shakespearean comedy about the complexities of love, lust, and friendship. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St., Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things, a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features true stories with a twist on the theme Out Loud in honor of Pride month, on June 10 at 7 p.m. This show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. Storytellers will include Jude Treder-Wolff, Calvin Cato, Jamie Brickhouse, Rosemary Flanagan and Rev. Yunus Coldman. Tickets are $20 online at Eventbrite or $25 at the door (cash only). Visit www.mostlytruethings.com for more info.

‘Princess Ida’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St. Smithtown hosts a performance of Princess Ida, the classic comic opera by Gilbert & Sullivan, on June 17 at 8 p.m. Presented in an all-new production by the Gilbert & Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island, the opera follows Princess Ida who has fled an arranged marriage to the son of King Hildebrand and instead sets up a college for women, where she teaches the then-unthinkable principles of women’s rights and equality for all, regardless of rank, gender, wealth or nationality. Featuring a 23-piece orchestra. June 17 at 8 p.m. $30, seniors and students $25. Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main Street, (516) 619-7415; www.gaslocoli.org.

Class Reunions

•Hauppauge High School Class of 1978 will hold its 45th reunion on July 22, 2023 with a reunion party on July 21 and a reunion picnic on July 23. For details, email [email protected].

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected].

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].