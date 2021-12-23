Kids Korner: December 23 to December 30, 2021 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityHolidaysKids by Heidi Sutton - December 23, 2021 0 16 TIME TO CREATE! Build your own model boat at the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum on Dec. 28 or 30. Photo courtesy of Whaling Museum Programs Holiday Train Display Historic Longwood Estate, Longwood Road & Smith Road, Ridge will present a beautiful holiday train display from Dec. 26 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids can play an “I Spy” game to find hidden items in the display. Free. Call 924-1820. Star Quest! New! Calling brave explorers! The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Star Quest! from Dec 26 to 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hunt for star constellations around the museum with a spyglass to navigate your journey, just like mariners at sea. Solve puzzles to find your reward — a glittery star lantern you can decorate in our workshop to light your way home. For ages 5 and older. Admission fee plus $10 participant. Call 367-3418 for further details. Build a Boat Workshop The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Build a Boat workshop on Dec. 28 and 30. Families can drop in any time from 1 to 3 p.m. to imagine, design and create unique wooden vessel models out of a variety of materials in this open-ended workshop. Go home with your creation! Fee is museum admission + $10 per participant, $5 members. Call 367-3418 for additional information. Winter Solstice Celebration In celebration of the Winter Solstice, the educators at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will offer three children’s workshops over winter break. On Dec. 27 children in grades K through 4 are invited to visit the decorated Vanderbilt Mansion and make a lantern to light as winter days turn cold and dark. On Dec. 28 children in grades K through 4 will explore the collections, learn how wildlife adapts to less sunlight, and make a miniature glow-in-the-dark diorama. On Dec. 29 preschoolers with a caregiver will visit the wildlife dioramas and make a twinkling snow globe. All workshops are offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Fee is $20 per child/ $18 for members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Holiday break at the hatchery Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents several programs during winter break. On Dec. 27 children from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. children can make homemade playdough; on Dec. 28 and 30 there will be a hatchery tour at 11 a.m. and trout feeding demonstrations at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; learn to identify animal tracks and make your own track to take home on Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; and join the hatchery on Dec. 31 for a Trout Birthday Celebration event throughout the day. Activities are free with admission. No reservations required. Call 516-692-6768. Theater ‘Frozen Jr.’ Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Frozen Jr. from Nov. 20 to Jan. 17. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. Call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org. ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ The holidays have arrived at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 20 to Dec. 26. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As Santa’s littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Frosty’ Tis the season! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty from Nov. 21 to Jan. 2. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and an evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Dad, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.