Kids Korner: December 2 to Dec. 9, 2021 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityHolidaysKids by Heidi Sutton - December 2, 2021 0 15 Make a Farmhouse Style Holiday Ornament at Benner's Farm this weekend. Photo from Benner's Farm Programs Holiday Ornament workshop Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket hosts a winter workshop for ages 4 to 9 titled Farmhouse Style Holiday Ornaments on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Come spend time on the historic farm making crafts for your holidays! Each child will create and take home several different of their own ornaments, make a snow globe, and take a farm tour at the workshop. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com. Snow Globe workshop The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents A Child’s Life at Eagle’s Nest on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn about life at the Vanderbilt mansion, play games, listen to the music of the 1930s, and make a dreamy snow globe. For grades K to 4. $20 per child. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Counting Critters Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park hosts a class for ages 3 to 5, Counting Critters, on Dec. 4 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children and their parents will connect with nature through short walks, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. To register, visit Eventbrite.com/ #NatureEdventures. Santa, Trains & Sleigh Rides Historic Longwood Estate, Longwood Road and Smith Road, Ridge present a special holiday program for children ages 12 and under on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore the grounds of the estate on a old fashioned sleigh ride, view two large train displays and enjoy roasted chestnuts and popcorn on an open fire. Children can visit with Santa (don’t forget your letter) and have family members take photos. Brookhaven’s Youth Bureau will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in need through their INTERFACE program. $5 per child. To register, call 924-1820. Ocean Creature Encounters The Whaling Museum. 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor presents Ocean Creature Encounters on Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. Roll up your sleeves and get ready to meet live critters we share the Long Island Sound with in this family drop-in event with special guests from The Waterfront Center. Check out real whale bones, shark jaws and other artifacts from the museum’s collections, go on a scavenger hunt, and create an ocean-tastic craft. Admission plus $10 per participant. Call 367-3418. Children’s Birding Adventures Children ages 4 to 10 and their caregivers are invited to join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for a Children’s Birding Adventure at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 2 p.m. Take part in story time, a bird walk, and a bird-inspired activity. Enjoy some family fun while you learn about our feathered friends! Bring binoculars and meet at the entrance to the park, just past the rear of the post office. Free but preregistration is required by emailing [email protected] Polar Express Workshop Children ages 3 to 8 are invited to join Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, E. Setauket for an All Aboard The Benner’s Farm Polar Express Workshop on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Come spend the day on the farm and BELIEVE. Visit all the farm animals and spread some holiday cheer, tour the gardens and take a ride on the tractor (train) around the farm. Each child will go home with some exclusive farm crafts and gifts! $40. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com. A Visit with Mailman Mark The Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society presents A Visit with Mailman Mark on Dec. 5 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Children are invited to bring their pre-written letters for Santa to the old Miller Place Post Office at 75 North Country Road, Miller Place where Mailman Mark will send them to the North Pole. Enjoy refreshments, a vintage fire truck, crafts and story time. Each child will receive a letter from Santa delivered to their home. $12 per child. For more information, call 476-5742. Family Hour Sundays The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington will host a Family Hour Sunday on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1 to 2 p.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood!. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects. $10 per child, adults free. Registration is required by visiting www.heckscher.org. For more information, call 631-380-3230. Where Did Everybody Go? Sunken Meadow State Park, Route 25A and Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a family program, Where Did Everybody Go?, on Dec. 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Winter is almost here, and you might have noticed fewer animals around! Don’t worry, they haven’t disappeared! Join the staff for a walk around the park as you discover some clever and resourceful ways animals survive the colder months. $4 per person. To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search for #NatureEdventures. Seashell Celebration The Whaling Museum. 301 Main St.. Cold Spring Harbor will host a Seashell Celebration and Ornament Workshop for ages 5 and up on Dec. 5 at 1 p.m. and again at 2 p.m. From clams to sea snails to nautilus squid, explore the wonderful world of shelled animals in this educator-led workshop. Find out how to identify shells local to Long Island, and decorate a special shell ornament to hang up at home during this festive time of year. Admission + $10 participant. Call 367-3418. Hot Chocolate and Santa Ballet Long Island, 1863 Pond Road, Ronkonkoma presents Hot Chocolate and Santa on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Enjoy a Christmas-themed performance while being served hot chocolate and cookies, decorate a Christmas ornament and take photos with Santa (digital photos emailed to you for an extra fee)Tickets are $20 adults, $10 children and seniors. Call 737-1964. Theater ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ The holidays have arrived at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 20 to Dec. 26. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As Santa’s littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Frosty’ Tis the season! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Frosty from Nov. 21 to Jan. 2. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and an evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Dad, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B22. ‘Frozen Jr.’ Do you want to build a snowman? The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Frozen Jr. from Nov. 20 to Jan. 17 with a sensory friendly performance on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org. Film Polar Express screening The Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce will host screenings of The Polar Express in the Chamber Train Car, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Fridays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 6 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18 at noon, 3 and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. $15 per person includes popcorn, a cookie and hot cocoa. To reserve your tickets, visit www.pjstchamber.com.