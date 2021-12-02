Holiday House Tour in Miniature exhibit opens in Huntington Dec. 5 Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHistoryTimes of Huntington-NorthportTown of Huntington by Press Release - December 2, 2021 0 40 Soldiers and Sailors Building The Huntington Historical Society invites the community to an opening reception for its newest exhibit titled Holiday House Tour in Miniature: Dollhouses from 1920 to 2020 at the Huntington History & Decorative Arts Museum in the Soldiers and Sailors Building, 228 Main St., Huntington on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. Also on view is an exhibit titled Remembering a Huntington Hero: Peter H. Fleury. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 631-351-3244.