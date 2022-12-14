Kids Korner: December 15 to 22, 2022 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarKidsMovie ReviewTheater by Heidi Sutton - December 14, 2022 0 23 'Coraline' heads to the Cinema Arts Centre on Dec. 18. PROGRAMS Gingerbread Houses Galore Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a its last children’s workshop of the year, Gingerbread Houses Galore on the Farm, on Dec. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Mix in some gingerbread, some candy, some yummy icing, and some creativity, and this workshop is a hit! The program will consist of several gingerbread activities that incorporate the spirit of the farm during the holidays. Each child will go home with a gingerbread house as well as many other crafts. For ages 4 to 9. $40 per child. To register, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com. Take a Bird to Lunch Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown presents a family program, Take a Bird to Lunch, on Dec. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. With the cold months here, many birds have either been migrating south, or bulking up for the long winter ahead. Using natural materials, you will make bird feeders to hang in your yard to give the migrating birds, as well as the year-long residents an extra boost! $4 per child. Please call 265-1054 for reservations. Crafternoons at the library Stop by Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket on Dec. 17 anytime between 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for a holiday-themed “Crafternoon”! Children ages 3 to 12 welcome (younger kids may need supervision). No registration required. Questions? Call 941-4080. Elf Workshops The Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson presents Elf Workshops in December from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to make a gift for someone special in your life including Dec. 17 (create a snow globe). Each workshop is designed so that students learn the science behind their wonderful creations. For children in grades 2 to 6. $30 per child per workshop includes all supplies. To register, call 331-3277 or visit www.longislandexplorium.org. Pinecone Pals Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a family program, Pinecone Pals on Dec. 18 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Winter is a great time to find pine cones! Come collect some at the park, explore their structure, and create fun pine cone animal crafts to take home! $4 per person. To register, visit EventBrite.com & search #NatureEdventure. FILM ‘Coraline’ Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of Coraline on Dec. 18 at noon. Coraline is a wondrous, thrilling, fun and suspenseful adventure. A young girl walks through a secret door in her new home and discovers an alternate version of her life. On the surface, this parallel reality is eerily similar to her real life – only much better. But when this wondrously off-kilter, fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her counterfeit parents try to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to save her family and get back home. The voice cast includes Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Ian McShane, Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French. Rated PG. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children ages 12 and under. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org. THEATER ‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’ Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents the holiday musical Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30. Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. Tickets are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ Catch a performance of ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ this weekend! Photo by Jackie St. Louis The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown kicks off the holiday season with Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. from Nov. 19 to Jan. 22. The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. All seats are $25. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. ‘Frosty’ A perennial favorite, Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 and daily from Dec. 26 to 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.